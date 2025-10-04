VIDEO: Four Men Rob Petrol Pump At Gunpoint In Pune’s Ambegaon Taluka | Video Screengrab

In a shocking incident in Pune's Ambegaon taluka, four men robbed a petrol pump at gunpoint on Friday night. The CCTV footage of this incident has gone viral on social media.

Watch Video:

Reportedly, the accused arrived on a motorcycle, threatened employees with a gun, and took Rs 2 lakh. One of them fired a gun into the air while fleeing.

Two men carrying guns entered the office while the other two kept watch outside. They forced employees to hand over cash from a drawer. One of them threatened to kill the staff if they did not cooperate.

After the robbery, they fled towards Narayangaon.

Hearing the sound of firing, shopkeepers in the vicinity, local citizens, and motorists passing by gathered at the spot. Within a short time, a large crowd gathered at the petrol pump.

Although the highway and roads, including the Awasari Ghat area, have been cordoned off, the police have expressed suspicion that the accused may have fled by another route. The blockade was in place in the area till early morning today (Saturday).

The accused have not been caught yet, and the police are on their trail. CCTV footage has been obtained, and the faces of the robbers are clearly visible in it. Senior Police Inspector Shrikant Kankale informed that descriptions of the accused have been received, and a special team has been appointed to search for them.