'Will Shut Your Business In Pune': Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal Threatens Dharashiv Businessman Over WhatsApp Call - Video |

A video has been surfacing online where Pune-based Nilesh Ghaywal is seen threatening a businessman from Dharashiv district. This comes following Ghaywal's escape to London and then allegedly to Switzerland amid police inaction.

In a video, it is observed that Dinesh, a businessman from Dharashiv and Ghaywal, is speaking over a WhatsApp call, where Ghaywal appears irked after Dinesh involves MLA Tanaji Sawant during the conversation.

Following this, Ghaywal asks him to visit his residence, abuses the businessman and threatens to shut his business operations in Pune.

A shocking video call of Pune gangster Nilesh Ghaywal is viral — openly threatening a Dharashiv businessman, abusing him & invoking MLA Tanaji Sawant’s name.



This comes after he fled abroad on a fake passport and is now hiding in Switzerland. Political-criminal nexus exposed?… pic.twitter.com/K87Z2bX4Ao — Vijay Kumbhar (@VijayKumbhar62) October 3, 2025

After Kothrud’s firing incident on September 17, the Pune Police invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against Pune-based Gangster Nilesh Ghaywal and his eight aides, following which Ghaywal fled to London.

And a Look Out Circular (LOC) has been issued against Ghaywal, and a probe is ongoing as to how he managed to obtain a passport despite having numerous criminal cases filed against him.

According to Police records, Ghaywal used to be an ardent follower of gangster Gaja Marne in the early 2000s and did operations together. Between 2000 to 2003, Ghaywal and Marne used to operate together.

Nilesh Ghaywal and Gajanan Marne killed a criminal and consequently served seven years in prison. After being released from jail, there was a dispute between the two over finances and dominance. They were later separated and started strengthening their own gangs.