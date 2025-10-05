Pimpri-Chinchwad: Maharashtra Election Commission Likely To Give Decision Regarding PCMC Ward Structure Tomorrow | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation's (PCMC) final ward structure has not yet received approval from the Maharashtra State Election Commission. According to sources, approval is likely to be received on Monday, i.e., tomorrow.

Only after that will it become clear whether or not any changes have been made to the ward structure. Therefore, aspiring candidates are keenly watching the final ward delimitation.

According to PCMC officials, the upcoming general election for the PCMC will be held according to the 2017 ward structure. The total number of corporators remains 128. Accordingly, on August 22 the PCMC published the draft structure of 32 wards, based on the four-member system

An official said, "PCMC had received 318 objections and suggestions regarding the ward structure. Pravin Darade, Principal Secretary in the Co-operation, Marketing, and Textiles Department of Maharashtra, held a hearing on these objections on September 10. Taking into account the recommendations on the objections and suggestions, the authorised officers finalised the ward structure."

Municipal Commissioner Shekhar Singh submitted this final structure to the Maharashtra Urban Development Department on September 15. The state government then submitted the final ward structure to the State Election Commission. The schedule set was to publish the final ward structure between October 3 and 6 after the Commission's approval. However, the final structure has not yet been approved.

Therefore, aspiring candidates are waiting to see if approval will be granted and the final ward structure published on Monday.

Avinash Shinde, PCMC's Assistant Commissioner, said, "The PCMC's ward structure has not yet received approval from the Election Commission. Approval is likely on Monday. As soon as the Commission's approval is received, the notification of the final ward structure will be published."