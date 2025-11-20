Nashik Kumbh Mela 2027: Govt Plans Tent Cities, Helicopter Service For Jyotirlinga Circuit | Representative Image

Nashik: Along with setting up a tent city for devotees arriving for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela, care must be taken to ensure essential and quality facilities for them. Instructions have been given by Tourism Department Principal Secretary Sanjay Khandare to create a Jyotirlinga Spiritual Circuit comprising Aundha Nagnath, Parli Vaijnath, Grishneshwar, Trimbakeshwar, and Bhimashankar and to connect these destinations through a helicopter service.



A meeting was held on Wednesday through video conferencing regarding measures to be taken for the construction of the tent city through the Kumbh Mela Authority. He was speaking during this meeting.

Kumbh Mela Commissioner Shekhar Singh, Nashik Metropolitan Region Development Authority Commissioner Jalaj Sharma, District Collectors Dilip Swami (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Jitendra Dudi (Pune), Dr Indurani Jakhad (Palghar), Additional District Collector Hemangi Patil (Nashik), and officials from various departments were present.



Tent City Proposal

Khandare reviewed the overall preparations for the tent city to be developed for the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela 2027. He said that an exhibition center should be set up at the tent city location and a proposal should be submitted for the same.

Devotees will arrive from different regions for the Kumbh Mela. Tent cities should be proposed at Saputara, Jawhar and Mokhada in Palghar district, and along the Samruddhi Highway. This will help provide facilities to devotees visiting Nashik–Trimbakeshwar.



Additionally, a tourism cluster can be developed near Trimbakeshwar with the cooperation of the Forest Department. Attempts should be made to connect Aundha Nagnath, Parli Vaijnath, Grishneshwar, Trimbakeshwar, and Bhimashankar through a helicopter service as part of the Jyotirlinga Spiritual Circuit.

Private participation should be included to increase the capacity of MTDC resorts. A unified plan should be prepared for the branding of Jyotirlinga and Kumbh tourism.





Shops for Artisans and Professionals



At Kala Kumbh in Nashik, shops can be made available for local artisans, self-help groups, and handicraft professionals. Visitors will also get access to the state pavilion, Kumbh museum, river pavilion, One District One Product shops, an open-air theatre, art exhibitions, Amrit Snan processions, and Akhada processions. Devotees will also benefit from yajnas, rituals, and spiritual discourses.



Land belonging to Khadi Gramodyog on the Trimbak Road has been finalised for the tent city. Commissioner Singh provided details about the measures to be taken for the tent city.