 Another Leopard Caged In Nashik: Over 25 Rescued In Recent Months - Video
A 3 to 4-year-old female leopard was rescued by the forest department and sent to the Transit Treatment Centre. The leopard was trapped in a cage installed in the field of Appasaheb Shinde at Shinde Mala, Makhamalabad Road in the Hanumanwadi area. The leopard will be monitored at the Wildlife Treatment Centre in Mhasrul.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 01:54 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: Panic spread after a leopard was suddenly spotted in the Ramwadi (Kakad Bagh, More Mala) area of Panchavati at midnight. The leopard attacked a pet dog sleeping outside the house and dragged it away. The family, including the mother and young daughter, were scared. While this incident happened at night, the Forest Department had already laid a trap cage in the area. On Thursday morning, a female adult leopard of around three to four years old got trapped in the cage.

This 3 to 4-year-old female leopard was rescued by the forest department and sent to the Transit Treatment Centre. The leopard was trapped in a cage installed in the field of Appasaheb Shinde at Shinde Mala, Makhamalabad Road in the Hanumanwadi area. The leopard will be monitored at the Wildlife Treatment Centre in Mhasrul.

article-image

The incident has created an atmosphere of fear in the area. The forest department has appealed to the citizens not to keep dogs and animals tied up outside their homes at night and to immediately inform 1926 or the local forest office if they see any suspicious movement. More than 25 leopards have been rescued in Nashik city and its surroundings in the last few months.

