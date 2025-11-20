Nashik: Indiranagar Tunnel Closed For 9 Months; 1.5 Km Detour For Commuters |

Nashik: As part of the National Highway flyover expansion project, widening work on the Indiranagar tunnel in the city has begun. Due to this, the tunnel will remain closed for the next nine months. The work is being undertaken considering the upcoming Kumbh Mela and the persistent issue of traffic congestion.



Under the flyover expansion plan, the Ranenagar tunnel was widened earlier. Now, the Indiranagar tunnel is being taken up. With this tunnel closing temporarily, motorists heading towards Nashik Road, Govindnagar, and Satpur will have to take a detour of approximately one to one-and-a-half kilometres. Whether this widening will finally relieve Nashik residents from daily traffic jams remains to be seen.





8 meters to be added

According to the information received, the widening work on the Indiranagar tunnel will continue for the next nine months. During this period, both sides of the tunnel will be expanded by 8 meters. This will cause inconvenience to motorists as well as pedestrians.