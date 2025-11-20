 Pune Shocker: Woman Killed By Father-Son Duo, Body Kept At Home For 3 Days, Then Dumped On Roadside
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune Shocker: Woman Killed By Father-Son Duo, Body Kept At Home For 3 Days, Then Dumped On Roadside

Pune Shocker: Woman Killed By Father-Son Duo, Body Kept At Home For 3 Days, Then Dumped On Roadside

The accused have been identified as Ravi Ramesh Sable (35) and his father Ramesh Ramchandra Sable (65), residents of Jijamata Nagar in the Yerawada jurisdiction

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 04:35 PM IST
article-image
Pune Shocker: Woman Killed By Father-Son Duo, Body Kept At Home For 3 Days, Then Dumped On Roadside | File

A 40-year-old homeless lady was murdered by a man and his father, who had brought her to their home in Yerawada from Pune Railway Station. The accused kept the dead body at home for 2–3 days and later threw it on the roadside.

The incident came to light when a partially burnt body of a woman was found in the Lohegaon area two days ago. For the past two days, police had been searching and trying to identify the deceased.

Finally, after a long search, with the help of CCTV, the police arrested the accused father and son.

Read Also
GE Aerospace To Invest USD 14 Million More In Pune Plant, Taking Total Capital Infusion To USD 44...
article-image

The accused have been identified as Ravi Ramesh Sable (35) and his father Ramesh Ramchandra Sable (65), residents of Jijamata Nagar in the Yerawada jurisdiction.

FPJ Shorts
US President's Son Donald Trump Jr Visits Taj Mahal With Wife Vanessa - VIDEO
US President's Son Donald Trump Jr Visits Taj Mahal With Wife Vanessa - VIDEO
FIFA Rankings: Worst Since 2016! Indian Football's Freefall Continues, Bangladesh Loss Sinks India To 142
FIFA Rankings: Worst Since 2016! Indian Football's Freefall Continues, Bangladesh Loss Sinks India To 142
'Their Taste Doesn't Match This Genre': Milap Zaveri On People Calling Mastiii 4 'Vulgar' & 'Cheap' - Exclusive
'Their Taste Doesn't Match This Genre': Milap Zaveri On People Calling Mastiii 4 'Vulgar' & 'Cheap' - Exclusive
Lava Agni 4 With 50-Megapixel Front Camera Launched India: Price, Specifications
Lava Agni 4 With 50-Megapixel Front Camera Launched India: Price, Specifications

According to the police, the deceased woman has been identified as Suvarna (40). Suvarna and Ramesh met at the railway station two months ago. They both were surviving on daily wages and begging at the railway station. Later, she started staying at Ramesh’s house. Between them, frequent disputes took place over minor issues.

The dispute turned into an argument and later escalated into a physical altercation, leading Ravi and his father to attack Suvarna with a brick and a stick in a fit of rage.

Read Also
92% Of Pune’s Small & Medium Enterprises Investing In AI Or Planning Adoption: LinkedIn Study
article-image

Suvarna died on the spot due to severe injuries. Out of fear, the accused kept her body hidden inside their house for 2 to 3 days. When the body started decomposing, they decided to destroy the evidence. They wrapped the body in a bedsheet, placed it in an auto-rickshaw, and dumped it in an open area near the crematorium on Lohegaon–Wagholi Road and fled from the spot.

On Tuesday morning, locals found the body of an unidentified woman near the crematorium and alerted the Airport Police.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Pranjali Sonawane, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "As per the investigation, the victim was found homeless and alone. Earlier, she was in Bhopal, later in Mumbai, and after that at Pune Railway Station. They both interacted at the railway station two months before and decided to live with the accused. The accused lived with his son in Yerawada. Over a minor dispute, the incident took place. The accused hit her with a blunt object, and his father tried to hide the evidence."

Read Also
Pune Police Roll Out Year-Long 'Secure Horizons In Education' Programme To Tackle Campus...
article-image

PSI Nitin Rathod examined nearby CCTV footage and noticed a suspicious rickshaw with its lights off. Following the trail, the police tracked the rickshaw to Yashwant Nagar in Yerawada and detained Ravi. During interrogation, Ravi confessed to the murder and narrated the entire sequence, from the heated argument and assault to hiding the body and later dumping it near the crematorium. Following the CCTV footage, the case was solved and the duo have been arrested.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: PMC Plans Alternate Road To Pune International Airport To Ease Traffic Congestion

Pune: PMC Plans Alternate Road To Pune International Airport To Ease Traffic Congestion

From USA To Japan: MEA Clears Global Participation For Pune Grand Tour 2026

From USA To Japan: MEA Clears Global Participation For Pune Grand Tour 2026

Pune Shocker: Woman Killed By Father-Son Duo, Body Kept At Home For 3 Days, Then Dumped On Roadside

Pune Shocker: Woman Killed By Father-Son Duo, Body Kept At Home For 3 Days, Then Dumped On Roadside

11 Pune Zilla Parishad, PMC School Students Selected For Robotics International 2025 In Estonia

11 Pune Zilla Parishad, PMC School Students Selected For Robotics International 2025 In Estonia

Pune: PMC Pushes Road Widening, Land Acquisition For Faster Access To Pune Airport

Pune: PMC Pushes Road Widening, Land Acquisition For Faster Access To Pune Airport