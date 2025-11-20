Pune Shocker: Woman Killed By Father-Son Duo, Body Kept At Home For 3 Days, Then Dumped On Roadside | File

A 40-year-old homeless lady was murdered by a man and his father, who had brought her to their home in Yerawada from Pune Railway Station. The accused kept the dead body at home for 2–3 days and later threw it on the roadside.

The incident came to light when a partially burnt body of a woman was found in the Lohegaon area two days ago. For the past two days, police had been searching and trying to identify the deceased.

Finally, after a long search, with the help of CCTV, the police arrested the accused father and son.

The accused have been identified as Ravi Ramesh Sable (35) and his father Ramesh Ramchandra Sable (65), residents of Jijamata Nagar in the Yerawada jurisdiction.

According to the police, the deceased woman has been identified as Suvarna (40). Suvarna and Ramesh met at the railway station two months ago. They both were surviving on daily wages and begging at the railway station. Later, she started staying at Ramesh’s house. Between them, frequent disputes took place over minor issues.

The dispute turned into an argument and later escalated into a physical altercation, leading Ravi and his father to attack Suvarna with a brick and a stick in a fit of rage.

Suvarna died on the spot due to severe injuries. Out of fear, the accused kept her body hidden inside their house for 2 to 3 days. When the body started decomposing, they decided to destroy the evidence. They wrapped the body in a bedsheet, placed it in an auto-rickshaw, and dumped it in an open area near the crematorium on Lohegaon–Wagholi Road and fled from the spot.

On Tuesday morning, locals found the body of an unidentified woman near the crematorium and alerted the Airport Police.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Pranjali Sonawane, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "As per the investigation, the victim was found homeless and alone. Earlier, she was in Bhopal, later in Mumbai, and after that at Pune Railway Station. They both interacted at the railway station two months before and decided to live with the accused. The accused lived with his son in Yerawada. Over a minor dispute, the incident took place. The accused hit her with a blunt object, and his father tried to hide the evidence."

PSI Nitin Rathod examined nearby CCTV footage and noticed a suspicious rickshaw with its lights off. Following the trail, the police tracked the rickshaw to Yashwant Nagar in Yerawada and detained Ravi. During interrogation, Ravi confessed to the murder and narrated the entire sequence, from the heated argument and assault to hiding the body and later dumping it near the crematorium. Following the CCTV footage, the case was solved and the duo have been arrested.