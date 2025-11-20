92% Of Pune’s Small & Medium Enterprises Investing In AI Or Planning Adoption: LinkedIn Study |

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is no longer just a buzzword. Small and medium enterprises in Pune are increasingly adopting AI. A LinkedIn study has revealed that nine out of ten companies in the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) sector have invested in AI or are planning to adopt AI.

A LinkedIn study has revealed that Pune’s SMEs are at the forefront of using AI. According to this study, 92 per cent of companies in the SME sector in Pune are embracing AI. Some of these companies have already invested in AI, while others are planning to do so. 91 per cent of SME leaders are positive about business expansion in the span of the next 12 months and are giving importance to smarter systems, skilled manpower and digital transformation.

60 per cent of Pune’s SMEs have prioritised adopting AI and automation to increase efficiency. At the same time, 49 per cent of companies are focusing on digital transformation. Notably, companies are also embracing AI for marketing and sales. The proportion of companies using AI-based digital tools for marketing is 78 per cent. Of this, 96 per cent of companies invest half of their total marketing spend in AI.

At the same time, dependence on AI for sales is increasing, and the proportion of such companies is 78 per cent. The research has clarified that almost all companies are using AI for automation, analysis and business quality.

AI criteria for jobs, too

Digital literacy of candidates and effective use of AI are becoming important skills while hiring from small and medium enterprises. These criteria are being set by almost 67 per cent of companies. Along with this, problem-solving and digital communication skills are being given priority by 63 and 50 per cent of companies, respectively. Also, the research states that 63 per cent of companies are using AI-based tools to evaluate and recruit candidates.

Research Methodology

LinkedIn conducted an online survey of 1,277 micro, small and medium enterprises across the country. The survey was conducted in 10 cities, including Delhi, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Kolkata. The respondents were aged between 25 and 65 years.