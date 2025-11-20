 Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar Promises Firm Action Over Rising Attacks On Petrol Pump Employees
Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar Promises Firm Action Over Rising Attacks On Petrol Pump Employees

Earlier, the Petrol Dealers Association of Pune had issued a warning that petrol pumps in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad will shut post 7 pm in the wake of the attacks on petrol pump employees in Bhairoba Nala and Yerawada

Indu BhagatUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 04:06 PM IST
article-image
Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar Promises Firm Action Over Rising Attacks On Petrol Pump Employees | Sourced

The Petrol Dealers Association of Pune on Thursday held a meeting with Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar in connection with the recent incidents of violence against petrol pump employees.

"The Commissioner has assured strict and immediate action against offenders and confirmed that the safety of our employees is the top priority. He has also committed that such incidents will be firmly curbed with enhanced security measures. Further, a detailed coordination meeting with all senior police officials is scheduled to finalise the action plan," Dhruv Ruparel, President, Petrol Dealers Association Pune, said.

In a statement submitted to the police, the association said, "Several petrol pumps in the city operate round the clock, but in recent days, employees have reportedly been assaulted with koyta and other sharp weapons over disputes such as unpaid dues or delays in service. In some cases, pump operators themselves have been targeted, and complaints have been lodged at multiple police stations. The unions have also raised serious concerns about the safety of women employees working late hours."

The association demanded concrete action from the police and urged Commissioner Kumar to ensure adequate security at petrol pumps.

Earlier, the association had issued a warning that petrol pumps in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad will shut post 7 pm in the wake of the attacks on petrol pump employees in Bhairoba Nala and Yerawada.

"We have written to the Commissioners of Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, and also the Superintendent of Pune Rural. We have also issued a firm ultimatum to address the ongoing safety concerns during night and late working hours at petrol pumps. Such repeated incidents create fear among our frontline staff who serve the public round the clock. If these attacks continue, dealers across Pune district may be forced to shut operations and their pumps after 7 pm in order to safeguard their employees," the association said in a statement.

Ruparel added, "Our attendants are not just workers; they are frontline service providers who ensure fuel supply to the city every day. Their security, dignity and well-being are non-negotiable. Any assault on them will be met with unified and decisive action. We stand united in ensuring the safety, protection and respect of every petrol pump employee in Pune."

