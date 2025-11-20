Murlidhar Mohol Meets Nitin Gadkari, Discusses Measures To Prevent Accidents In Pune's Navale Bridge Area | X/@mohol_murlidhar

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation, Murlidhar Mohol, who is also the Member of Parliament from Pune, met Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to discuss measures to prevent accidents in the Navale Bridge area.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday evening, Mohol wrote, "Today, I met Union Minister of Transport Nitin Gadkari and discussed in detail the need for short-term and long-term measures to be implemented through the National Highways Authority to prevent accidents in the Navale Bridge area on the Pune-Bangalore National Highway."

"In order to stop accidents in this area, various measures have been taken under the guidance of Gadkari. However, various issues regarding short-term and long-term measures were discussed to prevent new accidents. Gadkari responded positively to this and assured that steps would be taken in this regard," he added.

This comes after a tragic accident took place last Thursday, killing eight and injuring 13 people. Following the accident, the administration decided to reduce the speed limit on the accident-prone stretch to 30 km per hour and expedite the preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed Jambhulwadi–Warje ring road.

Apart from this, the RTO has been told to inspect heavy vehicles for overloading, brake failures, and other technical issues at the Khed-Shivapur toll plaza. Moreover, authorities have been instructed to increase reflectors along the road and create designated PMPML bus bays to avoid crowding.