 Murlidhar Mohol Meets Nitin Gadkari, Discusses Measures To Prevent Accidents In Pune's Navale Bridge Area
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneMurlidhar Mohol Meets Nitin Gadkari, Discusses Measures To Prevent Accidents In Pune's Navale Bridge Area

Murlidhar Mohol Meets Nitin Gadkari, Discusses Measures To Prevent Accidents In Pune's Navale Bridge Area

This comes after a tragic accident took place last Thursday, killing eight and injuring 13 people. Following the accident, the administration decided to reduce the speed limit on the accident-prone stretch to 30 km per hour and expedite the preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed Jambhulwadi–Warje ring road

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 11:35 AM IST
article-image
Murlidhar Mohol Meets Nitin Gadkari, Discusses Measures To Prevent Accidents In Pune's Navale Bridge Area | X/@mohol_murlidhar

Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Cooperation, Murlidhar Mohol, who is also the Member of Parliament from Pune, met Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari to discuss measures to prevent accidents in the Navale Bridge area.

Read Also
Pune: Rash Driving By PMPML Drivers Raises Safety Concerns; 44 Dead, 55 Injured In 19 Months
article-image

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday evening, Mohol wrote, "Today, I met Union Minister of Transport Nitin Gadkari and discussed in detail the need for short-term and long-term measures to be implemented through the National Highways Authority to prevent accidents in the Navale Bridge area on the Pune-Bangalore National Highway."

"In order to stop accidents in this area, various measures have been taken under the guidance of Gadkari. However, various issues regarding short-term and long-term measures were discussed to prevent new accidents. Gadkari responded positively to this and assured that steps would be taken in this regard," he added.

Read Also
Pune: Slab Collapses During Renovation Near Ruby Hall, Fire Brigade Races To Save Trapped Duo -...
article-image

This comes after a tragic accident took place last Thursday, killing eight and injuring 13 people. Following the accident, the administration decided to reduce the speed limit on the accident-prone stretch to 30 km per hour and expedite the preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed Jambhulwadi–Warje ring road.

FPJ Shorts
Rooftop Solar Industry Fujiyama Power System's Shares List At 4% Discount Against Issue Price Of ₹228
Rooftop Solar Industry Fujiyama Power System's Shares List At 4% Discount Against Issue Price Of ₹228
₹252-Crore MD Drugs Case: Orry Seeks More Time From Mumbai Police, Says He Can Appear Only After November 25
₹252-Crore MD Drugs Case: Orry Seeks More Time From Mumbai Police, Says He Can Appear Only After November 25
WondLa Season 3 On OTT: Here's To Know Everything About The Fantasy Animated Series
WondLa Season 3 On OTT: Here's To Know Everything About The Fantasy Animated Series
'Attempt To Sabotage Image..': Railways FACT-CHECKS Kunal Kamra's Video On Ignoring Passenger Safety, Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train
'Attempt To Sabotage Image..': Railways FACT-CHECKS Kunal Kamra's Video On Ignoring Passenger Safety, Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train

Apart from this, the RTO has been told to inspect heavy vehicles for overloading, brake failures, and other technical issues at the Khed-Shivapur toll plaza. Moreover, authorities have been instructed to increase reflectors along the road and create designated PMPML bus bays to avoid crowding.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune Police Roll Out Year-Long 'Secure Horizons In Education' Programme To Tackle Campus...

Pune Police Roll Out Year-Long 'Secure Horizons In Education' Programme To Tackle Campus...

Committee Finds Sub-Registrar Used ‘Skip’ Option To Bypass Mandatory Checks And Register Sale Of...

Committee Finds Sub-Registrar Used ‘Skip’ Option To Bypass Mandatory Checks And Register Sale Of...

Pune Rail Tracks Claim Over 300 Lives Each Year; 276 Deaths Recorded Till October 2025

Pune Rail Tracks Claim Over 300 Lives Each Year; 276 Deaths Recorded Till October 2025

Maha TET Exam: Over 4.75 Lakh Candidates To Appear At 1,423 Centres On Nov 23

Maha TET Exam: Over 4.75 Lakh Candidates To Appear At 1,423 Centres On Nov 23

Murlidhar Mohol Meets Nitin Gadkari, Discusses Measures To Prevent Accidents In Pune's Navale Bridge...

Murlidhar Mohol Meets Nitin Gadkari, Discusses Measures To Prevent Accidents In Pune's Navale Bridge...