 Maha TET Exam: Over 4.75 Lakh Candidates To Appear At 1,423 Centres On Nov 23
A total of 4,75,669 candidates, 2,334 for Paper 1 and 2,72,335 for Paper 2, will appear in the exam. Candidates will be allowed entry only after they have proven their identity. Electronic materials like mobile phones, smart watches, and calculators. will not be permitted to be carried in the exam hall.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 11:43 AM IST
Pune: The Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (Maha TET) will be held at 1,423 exam centres across 37 district headquarters across the state on Sunday, November 23. The Examination Council has informed that the it has taken measures to prevent any kind of malpractice at the exam centres.

CCTV cameras will be installed in all the exam halls, at the entrance of the exam centre and in the centre director's office. If any kind of malpractice is noticed at the exam centre, appropriate action will be taken.

It has also been informed that instead of believing in false news and rumours spread through social media and the media regarding the examination, one should review the instructions and information provided from time to time on the websites of the Examination Council https://www.mscepune.in and http://mahatet.in.

