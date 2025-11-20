NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule Urges Patience On Pune Land Probe, Says Final Assessment Can Only Be Made After Full Report Is Submitted In 30 Days As Promised By Govt

NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule | X @ians_india

Mumbai: National Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule on Wednesday addressed a range of issues during a press conference, including the Pune land dispute case, differences within the MVA government, the return of Anmol Bishnoi from the US, and national security concerns.

On the Pune land dispute case report, Sule said, "Time will tell. The Chief Minister had said on your own channel that the report will be ready within 30 days. It has only been a week so far; three weeks are left. Let the report come; only then can we comment. I do not have any documents. What we are hearing is only what is on TV and newspapers. It has only been a week so far; three weeks remain. It has given 30 days; only after 30 days can something be said." Maharashtra's Inspector General of Registration (IGR) and Controller of Stamp, Ravindra Binwada, has submitted the report of the high-powered committee formed to probe allegations of irregularities in a Pune land deal involving Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son Parth Pawar.

According to IGR Binwada, he submitted the report to the Divisional commissioner, who will then compile the reports from the Collector, the Settlement Commissioner, and other related departments, and proceed with further action.

The report is regarding alleged irregularities in a Pune land deal involving Amadea Partnership Firm.

Further, commenting on Shiv Sena-BJP dissatisfaction and ministers' absence in the cabinet, Sule added, "This is the government's internal matter, but six ministers stay in the ministry and still do not attend meetings, that is a matter of concern. Accountability is necessary in politics. The people of Maharashtra have elected 220 MLAs to form the government. Important decisions are to be made, and ministers are not present; that is not in the interest of the state. It is clear that there are differences among them, which are also visible in the media. Maharashtra is suffering because of this, which is unfortunate. We have been seeing this for 30-40 days. A large mandate of 220 MLAs has been given; they could have delivered good administration, but administration will work only when these fights end." On bringing Anmol Bishnoi, brother of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, from the US to India, she said, "This matter is of the Home Ministry. Only the Home Ministry will respond to this. Until the ministry gives a statement, it is not right for us to comment on it." Commenting on the right to protest and expression in a democracy, Sule stated, "In a strong democracy, every citizen has the right to speak. The Constitution has given us the right to protest. As I said earlier, the power to speak must also come with the capacity to listen. Their opinion is theirs, our opinion is ours." Regarding the MVA meeting with Sharad Pawar, she said, "Congress senior leaders came to meet Pawar Sahib today. A detailed discussion took place on the current situation. We will meet again to talk. Everything will become clear in the next 8-10 days." On Congress's large front regarding SIR, she said, "As soon as the front starts, Mallikarjun Kharge Ji will discuss everything in detail. There will also be a press conference from the INDI Alliance side." Commenting on the Election Commission's role in the SIR process, she said, "I would like to say with humility, we trusted the Election Commission, trust it, and will continue to trust it. But the way the image is being created on TV and newspapers, it is harmful for democracy and is worrisome."

