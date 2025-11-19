Pune: Slab Collapses During Renovation Near Ruby Hall, Fire Brigade Races To Save Trapped Duo - VIDEOS | Sourced

Pune: A major mishap was reported near Hotel Kapila on Dhole Patil Road on Wednesday afternoon when a portion of a slab collapsed during ongoing renovation work. This incident has left two individuals trapped underneath. The incident, which occurred around noon, triggered panic among onlookers and brought traffic in the vicinity to a halt.

As soon as authorities were alerted that people were buried under the rubble, three fire brigade units rushed to the location. Rescue personnel immediately began clearing the debris and were able to retrieve one of the trapped individuals. The victim, who had suffered severe injuries, was quickly transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance. Early reports suggest that his condition remains extremely critical.

Meanwhile, a second person is still believed to be stuck under the collapsed structure. Firefighters are continuing intensive rescue operations in an effort to reach and save him.

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.