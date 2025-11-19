 Pune: Slab Collapses During Renovation Near Ruby Hall, Fire Brigade Races To Save Trapped Duo - VIDEOS
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Slab Collapses During Renovation Near Ruby Hall, Fire Brigade Races To Save Trapped Duo - VIDEOS

Pune: Slab Collapses During Renovation Near Ruby Hall, Fire Brigade Races To Save Trapped Duo - VIDEOS

As soon as authorities were alerted that people were buried under the rubble, three fire brigade units rushed to the location. Rescue personnel immediately began clearing the debris and were able to retrieve one of the trapped individuals

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 03:06 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Slab Collapses During Renovation Near Ruby Hall, Fire Brigade Races To Save Trapped Duo - VIDEOS | Sourced

Pune: A major mishap was reported near Hotel Kapila on Dhole Patil Road on Wednesday afternoon when a portion of a slab collapsed during ongoing renovation work. This incident has left two individuals trapped underneath. The incident, which occurred around noon, triggered panic among onlookers and brought traffic in the vicinity to a halt.

Watch Videos:

As soon as authorities were alerted that people were buried under the rubble, three fire brigade units rushed to the location. Rescue personnel immediately began clearing the debris and were able to retrieve one of the trapped individuals. The victim, who had suffered severe injuries, was quickly transported to a nearby hospital by ambulance. Early reports suggest that his condition remains extremely critical.

Read Also
Fancy Number Craze: Pune Vehicle Owner Bids Whopping Amount For '0007' Plate; Check Details
article-image

Meanwhile, a second person is still believed to be stuck under the collapsed structure. Firefighters are continuing intensive rescue operations in an effort to reach and save him.

FPJ Shorts
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik Breaks Down After Emotional Reunion With Brother Armaan Malik After 3 Months—VIDEO
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik Breaks Down After Emotional Reunion With Brother Armaan Malik After 3 Months—VIDEO
Pune's Sarasbaug Cha Raja Embraces Winter In Cozy Woolens; Devotees Seek Bappa's Blessing
Pune's Sarasbaug Cha Raja Embraces Winter In Cozy Woolens; Devotees Seek Bappa's Blessing
Supreme Court Accuses SEBI Of 'Double Standards' In Indiabulls Probe, Questions CBI's Calm Approach
Supreme Court Accuses SEBI Of 'Double Standards' In Indiabulls Probe, Questions CBI's Calm Approach
Kerala Lottery Result: November 19, 2025 - Dhanalekshmi DL-27 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: November 19, 2025 - Dhanalekshmi DL-27 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Slab Collapses During Renovation Near Ruby Hall, Fire Brigade Races To Save Trapped Duo -...

Pune: Slab Collapses During Renovation Near Ruby Hall, Fire Brigade Races To Save Trapped Duo -...

Nashik: St. Francis Students Appointed As ‘Traffic Ambassadors’ During CP Office Visit

Nashik: St. Francis Students Appointed As ‘Traffic Ambassadors’ During CP Office Visit

Pune's Sarasbaug Cha Raja Embraces Winter In Cozy Woolens; Devotees Seek Bappa's Blessing

Pune's Sarasbaug Cha Raja Embraces Winter In Cozy Woolens; Devotees Seek Bappa's Blessing

Pune: CCTV Footage Shows Koyata-Wielding Group Looting Restaurant At 1:30 AM In Deccan

Pune: CCTV Footage Shows Koyata-Wielding Group Looting Restaurant At 1:30 AM In Deccan

Good News! Maharashtra Govt Approves Two Highway Projects To Boost Pune-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar...

Good News! Maharashtra Govt Approves Two Highway Projects To Boost Pune-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar...