Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two Shopkeepers Booked After Discount Sale Triggers Chaos At New Garment Shop | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two shopkeepers have been booked by Jawaharnagar police for creating an emergency situation after announcing heavy discounts that led to an uncontrollable crowd and a stampede-like situation at a newly opened garment shop in the Akashwani Chowk area on Sunday.



The accused have been identified as Krishna Raghunath Deshmukh (30), a resident of the Satara Deolai area, and Sanjay Lalwani.



According to the police, the shopkeepers widely publicised attractive discount offers on social media ahead of the shop’s inauguration. As a result, thousands of customers gathered at the outlet on Sunday morning. With only a single entry point and limited space inside the shop, the crowd quickly spiralled out of control.



The situation worsened as customers rushed inside and began picking clothes from tables, creating panic and chaos. Three women fell unconscious amid the stampede-like conditions. The crowd spilt onto the adjoining road, causing further congestion and posing a serious risk to public safety.





Despite being aware that such discount announcements could attract a large crowd, especially in a small shop, the shopkeepers allegedly failed to take any precautionary measures. No arrangements were made for crowd management, emergency exits, ambulance services, drinking water, mobile toilets, or other basic safety facilities.



Police intervened promptly and managed to rescue customers and clear the premises, preventing a major mishap.



Senior police officers, particularly alert due to the ongoing election period and prohibitory orders, took serious note of the incident. Acting on their directions, Jawaharnagar Police Station Senior Inspector Sachin Kumbhar registered a case against the shopkeepers for violating prohibitory orders and endangering public safety.