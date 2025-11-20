Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Releases Draft Voters’ List; 17.13 Lakh Citizens Registered Across 32 Wards

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The draft ward-wise voters' list for the upcoming Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) election has been published as announced by the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC). The PCMC's 32 wards have a total of 17,13,891 voters. This includes 9,04,815 male voters, 8,07,139 female voters, and 197 voters from other genders.

Ward No. 1 Chikhali Gaothan-More Wasti has the highest number of voters at 74,344, while Ward No. 23 Thergaon Gaothan-Padal Nagar has the lowest at 34,766 voters.

The electoral rolls for the Assembly constituencies will be used for the PCMC elections. The number of voters as of 1st July 2025 has been considered. The draft lists have been published accordingly. Four Assembly constituencies fall within the city limits. Among these, the Chinchwad Assembly constituency has the highest number of voters at 6,76,638. The Bhosari Assembly constituency has 6,24,152 voters, the Pimpri Assembly constituency has 3,99,811, and the Tathawade Gaothan area, which falls under the Bhor Assembly constituency, has 13,290 voters.

In the 2017 Municipal Corporation elections, there were 11,92,089 voters. PCMC elections are now taking place after approximately eight and three-quarters years. During this period, the city's voter count has increased by five lakh.

Objections and suggestions regarding the draft voters' list will be accepted until 27th November. Cells have been activated to receive objections and suggestions from citizens at the A, B, C, D, E, F, G, and H Ward Offices, as well as at the Headquarters level in the Savitribai Phule Auditorium. A decision will be made on the objections lodged on the draft voters' list, and the final ward-wise voters' lists will be published on 5th December. The list of polling station locations will be published on 8th December, and the polling station-wise voters' list will be published on 12th December.

The voters' lists have been made available for sale at the Savitribai Phule Auditorium in Pimpri. The cost per page has been set at two rupees. Ward No. 3's voters' list has the highest number of pages, at 9,043. The cost of this full list is ₹18,086.

PCMC Additional Commissioner Vijay Kumar Khorate said, "Every voter in the city should ensure that their name is correctly registered. If necessary, file objections and suggestions in a timely manner. Action will be taken on the objections and suggestions received on the draft voters' list as per the rules of the Election Commission."