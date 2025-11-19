 Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Arrest Trio Linked To Over 60 Burglaries Across Maharashtra
The arrests were made by the Crime Branch Unit 1. They have arrested Dhananjay Harish Kale (29, Pimple Gurav), Chandrakant Ananta Mane (resident of Ajantha Nagar) and Sunil Malhari Talware (resident of Kalewadi)

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 03:26 PM IST
Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Arrest Trio Linked To Over 60 Burglaries Across Maharashtra | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have nabbed three notorious history sheeters for burglary, officials announced on Wednesday. It is suspected that these arrested accused have committed more than 60 crimes across Maharashtra. Two cases registered in the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC) have been solved.

The arrests were made by the Crime Branch Unit 1. They have arrested Dhananjay Harish Kale (29, Pimple Gurav), Chandrakant Ananta Mane (resident of Ajantha Nagar) and Sunil Malhari Talware (resident of Kalewadi).

Police said that while Unit 1 personnel were patrolling on Sunday night, PSI Shivanand Swami and Police Constable Deva Raut received a tip-off from their trusted source that one person was moving suspiciously in the Nigdi Pradhikaran area. A trap was laid, and Kale was caught. Kale, along with being a thief, is also an auto rickshaw driver by profession.  

“We have recovered jewellery worth Rs 7 lakh. It's suspected this trio is involved in over 60 such cases. They used to do recce of houses in the daytime and strike at them in the night,” said DCP Dr Pawar.

The action was taken under the guidance of Pimpri-Chinchwad Commissioner of Police Vinoy Kumar Choubey, JCP Dr Shashikant Mahavarkar, Addl CP Sarang Awad, DCP (Crime) Dr Shivaji Pawar, and ACP (Crime 1) Dr Vishal Hire. Unit 1 was led by Sr PI Narendra Thakare, which included API Dattatraya Gulig, PSIs Karmaraj Gawade and Shivanand Swami, and Police Constables Santosh Ingale, Dilip Chaudhary, Shivram Bhope, Deva Raut, Deepak Tandale, Vijay Janrao, Keshav Chepate, and Sohail Chikhalkar.

