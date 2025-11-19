Following Leopard Scare, Nashik Forest Dept Deploys Thermal Drones, PTZ Cameras To Secure Bhonsala Military School Area |

Nashik: The panic created by the rumour that a “leopard was seen” in the Bhonsala Military School and College area on Gangapur Road on November 17 has now come to a complete end.

With the joint efforts of the Forest Department and the school administration, the entire search operation has been completed, and no leopard movement was found anywhere. The rumour was dispelled after a photo of a jungle cat was found in the trap camera.

Although the movement of leopards has increased around Nashik city, the Forest Department has clarified that there is no danger in this area.

An informative presentation on human-leopard conflict was organised for school students, especially female students. Forest department officers, staff and experts from RESQ Nashik Division participated.

Instructions given in the session were: If you see a wild animal, do not run, remain calm and call the helpline (100 or 1926); do not walk alone at night; Do not feed animals; do not spread rumours. This session will be regular, which will increase awareness among students.

Aerial surveys and foot patrols are being carried out with the help of thermal drones. Forest department rescue teams checked the entire campus, hostel, grounds and the backwoods. No movement of the leopard was found during all the search operations. 8 trap cameras (with night vision capability) are active and patrols are going on even at night.

A major cleaning operation was carried out to cut the thick grass, trees and bushes that had grown in the school and college premises. This will reduce the shelters for animals and increase security.

Halogen lamps were installed in the area for adequate lighting. Latest PTZ (360-degree rotating) cameras and CCTV were installed at necessary places. These devices enable 24 hour surveillance and will help in search operations.