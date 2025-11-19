Nashik Local Body Polls: Zilla Parishad Reservation Hits 73%, Exceeds Supreme Court's 50% Cap |

Nashik: With the state government applying a blanket 27% reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in local self-government bodies, the total reservation limit has crossed the 50% cap in 17 Zilla Parishads across Maharashtra, including Nashik. According to available information, in Nashik this percentage has reached as high as 73%. Out of the 74 seats in the Nashik Zilla Parishad, 54 seats are reserved.



The Supreme Court has strongly criticised the state government for exceeding the 50% reservation limit and warned that elections could be stayed if the ceiling is violated. Due to this, all political parties are now anxious. The upcoming hearing will decide the fate of the elections.



Reservation Breakdown



Out of the 74 declared groups in Nashik Zilla Parishad:



Scheduled Tribes (ST): 29



Scheduled Castes (SC): 5



Other Backward Classes (OBC): 20





This means the 50% quota cap has been exceeded by 23%, taking the total to 73%.



The Supreme Court has questioned the basis for granting 27% OBC reservation when no OBC census has been conducted.



If the 50% ceiling is strictly enforced: The number of reserved seats must be reduced from 54 to 34. This implies that OBC reservation may drop drastically from 29 seats to just 3 seats. A hearing on the OBC reservation petitions will take place soon, and the court’s decision will be crucial.







Government to find a way out..



After the Supreme Court expressed anger on Monday over the violation of the reservation limit, discussions reportedly took place within the state government to find a way out.



The Banthia Commission, appointed to determine OBC reservation criteria for local bodies, had submitted a detailed report for each local self-government unit. The state government has accepted this report.



However, the Supreme Court had ordered that elections should follow the pre-Banthia Commission status regarding OBC reservation. Despite this, the state government interpreted the directions in its own way and issued orders to apply a blanket 27% OBC quota across Municipal Corporations, Municipal Councils, and Zilla Parishads.