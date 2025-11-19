Kolhapur: Founder’s Day Celebrated With Great Enthusiasm At Canara Bank Regional Office | Sourced

Kolhapur: Canara Bank, one of India’s oldest and most trusted public sector banks, celebrated the 173rd birth anniversary of its visionary founder, Ammembal Subbarao Pai, with warmth and enthusiasm at the Regional Office, Kolhapur. The programme witnessed the presence of senior officials including R Aramirtham (Assistant General Manager & Regional Head), B Deepchand (Divisional Manager), Pankaj Patil (Divisional Manager), and Murugesan Arumugam (Senior Officer), along with customers from city branches, Branch Heads, and staff members from the RO, Sulabh and RAH departments.

The event commenced with the traditional lighting of the lamp, followed by floral tributes to the founder’s bust. An informative presentation highlighted the inspiring life, ideals, and contributions of Ammembal Subbarao Pai, as well as the glorious history and legacy of Canara Bank.

Addressing the gathering, AGM & Regional Head R Aramirtham spoke about the bank’s enduring legacy and its commitment to customer-centric services.

“Canara Bank stands for trust, transparency, and service. The continuous support and faith shown by our customers have been instrumental in our growth journey,” he said. He extended heartfelt gratitude to all customers for their consistent support and appealed for continued cooperation.

Customers present at the meet expressed appreciation for the bank’s timely support during crucial phases of their businesses. They also shared valuable suggestions aimed at strengthening customer service further.

A cake-cutting ceremony and distribution of mementoes to select customers added warmth to the celebration. The Founder’s Day programme concluded on a positive note with meaningful interaction and appreciation from all stakeholders.