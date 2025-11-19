 Kolhapur: Founder’s Day Celebrated With Great Enthusiasm At Canara Bank Regional Office
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneKolhapur: Founder’s Day Celebrated With Great Enthusiasm At Canara Bank Regional Office

Kolhapur: Founder’s Day Celebrated With Great Enthusiasm At Canara Bank Regional Office

The event commenced with the traditional lighting of the lamp, followed by floral tributes to the founder’s bust. An informative presentation highlighted the inspiring life, ideals, and contributions of Ammembal Subbarao Pai, as well as the glorious history and legacy of Canara Bank

Press ReleaseUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 05:31 PM IST
article-image
Kolhapur: Founder’s Day Celebrated With Great Enthusiasm At Canara Bank Regional Office | Sourced

Kolhapur: Canara Bank, one of India’s oldest and most trusted public sector banks, celebrated the 173rd birth anniversary of its visionary founder, Ammembal Subbarao Pai, with warmth and enthusiasm at the Regional Office, Kolhapur. The programme witnessed the presence of senior officials including R Aramirtham (Assistant General Manager & Regional Head), B Deepchand (Divisional Manager), Pankaj Patil (Divisional Manager), and Murugesan Arumugam (Senior Officer), along with customers from city branches, Branch Heads, and staff members from the RO, Sulabh and RAH departments.

The event commenced with the traditional lighting of the lamp, followed by floral tributes to the founder’s bust. An informative presentation highlighted the inspiring life, ideals, and contributions of Ammembal Subbarao Pai, as well as the glorious history and legacy of Canara Bank.

Read Also
Fancy Number Craze: Pune Vehicle Owner Bids Whopping Amount For '0007' Plate; Check Details
article-image

Addressing the gathering, AGM & Regional Head R Aramirtham spoke about the bank’s enduring legacy and its commitment to customer-centric services.

“Canara Bank stands for trust, transparency, and service. The continuous support and faith shown by our customers have been instrumental in our growth journey,” he said. He extended heartfelt gratitude to all customers for their consistent support and appealed for continued cooperation.

FPJ Shorts
NSA Ajit Doval Meets Bangladesh Counterpart Khalilur Rahaman In New Delhi
NSA Ajit Doval Meets Bangladesh Counterpart Khalilur Rahaman In New Delhi
No IND vs PAK In 2026 U19 World Cup, India Colts To Begin Campaign Against USA
No IND vs PAK In 2026 U19 World Cup, India Colts To Begin Campaign Against USA
'Biker Dadis': Ahmedabad Sisters in Their 80s Go Viral for Their Thrilling Bike Rides, Win Hearts Online
'Biker Dadis': Ahmedabad Sisters in Their 80s Go Viral for Their Thrilling Bike Rides, Win Hearts Online
Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar Hints At Stepping Down As KPCC Chief But Assures Workers He Will Stay In Frontline Leadership
Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar Hints At Stepping Down As KPCC Chief But Assures Workers He Will Stay In Frontline Leadership
Read Also
'Truth Has Triumphed': Pune Advocate Asim Sarode After Bar Council Of India Stays His Licence...
article-image

Customers present at the meet expressed appreciation for the bank’s timely support during crucial phases of their businesses. They also shared valuable suggestions aimed at strengthening customer service further.

A cake-cutting ceremony and distribution of mementoes to select customers added warmth to the celebration. The Founder’s Day programme concluded on a positive note with meaningful interaction and appreciation from all stakeholders.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Trigun Kulkarni Becomes First IAS Officer To Chair Maharashtra State Board

Pune: Trigun Kulkarni Becomes First IAS Officer To Chair Maharashtra State Board

Pune: A Lift Taken In Trust Ends In Tragedy As 65-Year-Old Woman Loses Life In Chakan Hit-And-Run

Pune: A Lift Taken In Trust Ends In Tragedy As 65-Year-Old Woman Loses Life In Chakan Hit-And-Run

Nashik Local Body Polls: Zilla Parishad Reservation Hits 73%, Exceeds Supreme Court's 50% Cap

Nashik Local Body Polls: Zilla Parishad Reservation Hits 73%, Exceeds Supreme Court's 50% Cap

Kolhapur: Founder’s Day Celebrated With Great Enthusiasm At Canara Bank Regional Office

Kolhapur: Founder’s Day Celebrated With Great Enthusiasm At Canara Bank Regional Office

NCP-SP MP Amol Kolhe, Who Vowed To Quit Acting During Poll Campaign, Set To Play Mahatma Phule In...

NCP-SP MP Amol Kolhe, Who Vowed To Quit Acting During Poll Campaign, Set To Play Mahatma Phule In...