'Truth Has Triumphed': Pune Advocate Asim Sarode After Bar Council Of India Stays His Licence Suspension

The Bar Council of India on Tuesday stayed the ‘Sanad’ (licence to practice) suspension order of Pune-based Advocate Asim Sarode, which was invoked by the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa for a period of three months. Responding to the recent development. Adv Sarode said that the ‘truth has triumphed.’

The Disciplinary Committee of the Bar Council of India, in its order issued on Tuesday, mentioned that, “The operation of the impugned order dated 12.08.2025 passed by the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa is hereby stayed.”

The committee said that after perusal of the record, it feels that there is a prima facie case made out and the balance of convenience lies in favour of the appellant. The Committee added, “Some documents filed before the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa by the appellant, whether the professional misconduct attracts or not, have to be examined properly by the committee. Therefore, at this point, the operation of the impugned order is stayed.”

“The Bar Council has clearly said prima facie there is no professional misconduct. There is no distinct definition of misconduct. So, there is a need to properly define what is professional misconduct so that there is no whimsical interpretation of it,” Sarode explained.

Backdrop of the Suspension

Citing professional misconduct by making statements causing distrust and disrespect towards the judiciary during his speech at an event held by Shiv Sena in Mumbai in 2024, the Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa had suspended Sarode’s licence.

It was suspended for a period of three months from the date of receipt of the order, and was followed by a fine of Rs 25,000. And Sarode received the copy of the order in the first week of November.

On the objectionable event raised by the State Bar Council, Sarode had then said, “I will not apologise as what I said was not unconstitutional or derogatory. I stand by my comment made during the Shiv Sena programme. I would repeat it again and again. It is not wrong to speak the truth. ”

While with the relief of the Bar Council of India, Sarode expressed that, “The victory of truth has to begin someday. And the truth has triumphed.”