Probe Exposes: 49 Nashik Developers Flout 20% EWS Housing Quota Through Plot Division

Nashik: Under the state government's inclusive housing scheme, every housing project must reserve 20% of the flats for economically weaker sections. However, as many as 49 developers in Nashik city have blatantly violated this rule.

Serious details have emerged in the inquiry report of the District Collector, and the matter is now likely to reach the state government for further action. Documents show that the concerned developers divided their plots to avoid inclusion under this scheme.



The Inclusive Housing Scheme was introduced by the state government in 2013. According to it, private projects covering more than 4,000 sq. meters must provide 20% affordable housing for economically weaker sections. Except for Mumbai, the scheme is applicable in all cities with a population of over ten lakh and having a municipal corporation.

Such reserved houses must be transferred to the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA). However, many developers avoid this responsibility by manipulating rules and using loopholes. In Nashik, 49 such cases have surfaced, leading MHADA to file a complaint with the District Collector.



In September 2024, a seven-member inquiry committee was appointed. The committee found significant irregularities in the implementation of the scheme. The report is confidential and thus cannot be made public, as per official sources.



What Did the Inquiry Reveal?

Following MHADA’s complaint, the District Collector appointed an inquiry committee. Several irregularities were uncovered:



- A total of 108 developers had divided plots to keep their projects out of the scheme.



- Among them, 71 developers acted in violation of the rules.



- 49 developers were found involved in fraudulent plot division.



Due to such actions, MHADA lost rights over approximately 1.93 lakh sq. meters of housing area, valued at around ₹160 crore.



On this development, Gaurav Thakkar, President, CREDAI Nashik Metro, said, “Under the state’s inclusive housing scheme, it is the developer’s duty to reserve houses for weaker sections. CREDAI members follow these rules and we regularly remind them of their responsibilities. Any violation by any developer cannot be supported."

"While developing projects in Nashik, our effort is always to make housing affordable for the common people. We will continue to do so. We will also ensure that developers follow the rules strictly and without compromise,” he added.