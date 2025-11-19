Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation Elections: Reservation Changes In PCMC Wards 19 & 30 After SEC Correction Order

Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) | File Image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Changes have been made to the reservations for Ward No. 19 and Ward No. 30 of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) in preparation for the upcoming elections. The reservations for seats 'B' and 'C' in Ward 19 and seats 'C' and 'D' in Ward 30 have been altered. The PCMC Election Department clarified that this change has been made in accordance with the corrections suggested by the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC).

The draw for reservations for the upcoming PCMC elections was conducted on 11th November. The election will be held using the four-member ward system, with 32 total wards. The total number of corporator seats is 128, of which 64 are reserved for women and 64 for men. This includes 20 seats for Scheduled Castes (SC) (10 men and 10 women), 3 seats for Scheduled Tribes (ST) (two women and one man), and 34 seats for Other Backward Classes (OBC) (17 women and 17 men). Out of the 71 seats in the general category, 35 seats are reserved for women.

In Ward No. 19 (Empire Estate-Anand Nagar-Bhat Nagar), the 'B' seat was previously reserved for OBC women. It is now reserved for the OBC category only (open to men or women). The 'C' seat was previously general (open to men or women). Following the change, it is now reserved for women (general category). In Ward No. 30 (Dapodi-Fugewadi), the 'C' seat was earlier reserved for the OBC category. This has been changed, and the seat is now reserved for OBC women. The 'D' seat, which was previously for general women, has now been made general (open to men or women). This change is reported to have eased the path for former corporator Asha Shendge.

Deputy Commissioner Sachin Pawar, in charge of PCMC's Election Department, said, "The reservation draw was sent to the SEC for approval. The Commission suggested changes in the reservations of two wards. Accordingly, the changes have been made, and the revised reservation draw has been published in the Government Gazette, on the PCMC's website, and at the Election Office and all Zonal Offices."

Meanwhile, PCMC has started accepting objections and suggestions on the ward-wise reservation draw from Monday. Objections will be accepted until 24th November. Suggestions and objections will be accepted in written format at the Election Department on the ground floor of the PCMC Administrative building, as well as at all eight zonal offices.