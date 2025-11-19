Video: MSRTC Bus Ploughs Into Platform After Brake Failure, Kills 9-Year-Old Boy In Nashik |

Nashik: A major accident occurred when an out-of-control MSRTC bus plying from Sinnar depot to Devpur went straight onto the platform, killing a nine-year-old boy from Dapur in Sinnar taluka.

The bus was to leave Sinnar depot for Devpur at 11 am. Around 10:45 am, while the driver was parking the bus on the platform, the brakes of the bus suddenly failed. Due to this, the driver lost control of the bus, and instead of stopping, the bus went straight onto the platform. Since the bus was on time, some passengers had gathered on the platform to board the bus. The bus hit the passengers standing on the platform. Gauri Borhade (30) and her son Adarsh ​​Borhade (9, resident of Dapur), as well as Vithabai Bhalerao and Dnyaneshwar Bhalerao (resident of Tamkatwadi), were injured.

Adarsh ​​Borhade, 9, was seriously injured when the bus hit him. The injured were immediately shifted to a hospital in Nashik. Unfortunately, Adarsh ​​died on the way while being taken for treatment. Gauri Borhade and others injured are undergoing treatment. And the process of registering a case with the police is underway.

After the accident, the Sinnar police immediately reached the bus station and detained the bus driver. The process of registering a case of culpable homicide in this case at the Sinnar police station was going on till late evening. Angry citizens, led by BJP's Uday Sangle, blocked the road on the Pune highway. The police, realising the seriousness of the situation, calmed the crowd and requested the ambulance to pass.

MSRTC’s Announces help

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has announced a help of Rs 10 lakh to be given to the heirs of the deceased and the treatment expenses of all the injured will be paid. Passengers are demanding an inquiry into why the bus with faulty brakes was kept in service.