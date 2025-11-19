 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar SP Vinaykumar Rathod Appeals for Road-Safety Discipline, Launches New Interceptor Vehicle
Rathod dedicated a new interceptor vehicle to the traffic branch of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rural police. The vehicle will monitor violations such as speeding, driving without seat belts or helmets, use of black film, and drunk driving

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 08:57 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar SP Vinaykumar Rathod Appeals for Road-Safety Discipline, Launches New Interceptor Vehicle | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: District superintendent of police Vinaykumar Rathod on Tuesday appealed to residents to “follow the traffic norms scrupulously” and support the administration’s efforts to make Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar a zero-fatality district (ZFD). He urged motorists to observe speed limits and “nurture the road safety culture” so the goal can be achieved.

Rathod dedicated a new interceptor vehicle to the traffic branch of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rural police. The vehicle will monitor violations such as speeding, driving without seat belts or helmets, use of black film, and drunk driving. Those found flouting rules will face punitive action. The interceptor has been added to the fleet as per the directives of Special Inspector General of Police Virendra Mishra.

The Road Traffic and Highway Ministry of the Government of India, with assistance from the Seven Life Foundation, has implemented the ZFD programme nationwide. The initiative brings together engineering solutions, enforcement, trauma care, and community participation to reduce road accidents and fatalities.

Owing to the rate of road-accident deaths, 100 districts have been included in the ZFD campaign, including 11 from Maharashtra. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is one of them and ranks 37th on the list. Hence, effective implementation of the programme is crucial to reducing road-accident mortality in the district, Rathod said.

DSP Gautam Patare, PI Anand Zote, PI Prashant Mahajan, Santosh Waichal, API Kedarnath Palve, PSI Ashok Munde, and other officers were present.

