Nanded: BJP Fields Six Members Of One Family In Loha Municipal Council Elections | Sourced

Nanded: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which often criticizes dynastic politics, has given candidature to six members of a single family for the local bodies elections in Loha taluka of Nanded district. The list includes a husband, wife, brother, sister-in-law and brother-in-law.

The BJP has drawn attention by nominating six relatives for the Loha Municipal Council elections. The family members have filed nominations for the post of council president as well as for council seats.

In Loha, the BJP–Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) alliance has nominated Gajanan Suryawanshi for council president. His wife Godawari Suryawanshi, brother Sachin Suryawanshi, brother-in-law Yuvraj Waghmare, nephew’s wife Reena Amol Vayavhare and sister-in-law Supriya Sachin Suryawanshi are also contesting as Mahayuti candidates. The decision to nominate six members of one family has raised eyebrows.

Local body elections generally favour grassroots workers with a strong local reputation. However, in many districts, tickets have been allotted to family members and relatives of ministers.

A triangular contest between the BJP, NCP (AP) and Congress is emerging in Loha. The council has 10 wards and 20 members are to be elected. On the last day of filing nominations on Tuesday, candidates from Congress, BJP, NCP (AP), Shiv Sena (Shinde) and other parties submitted their forms. The BJP has fielded candidates in all wards.

BJP’s Gajanan Suryawanshi is contesting for council president. His wife Godawari is contesting from Ward 7A; brother Sachin from Ward 1A; sister-in-law Supriya from Ward 8A; brother-in-law Waghmare from Ward 7B; and nephew’s wife Vayahare from Ward 3.

The BJP is contesting the local bodies elections under the leadership of former chief minister and Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Chavan. After Chavan’s entry, the party has gained significant strength in the district. The number of aspiring candidates has increased, and under these circumstances, the issue of multiple candidacies from one family has become contentious.