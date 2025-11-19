Hinjawadi–Wakad Traffic Crisis: Pune’s IT Belt Records 129 Accidents & 36 Deaths This Year | Representational Image | FPJ Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Transport safety in Pune’s IT hub continues to be a serious concern, with 36 people losing their lives in road accidents this year alone. According to data shared by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police, a noticeable rise in accidents has been recorded in areas such as Bavdhan, Balewadi, Hinjawadi, Wakad, Punawale, Tathawade, and Ravet.

To manage the growing traffic load in these rapidly developing IT zones of Pune District, the Wakad and Hinjawadi Traffic Divisions were established. The entire IT belt of the city falls under the jurisdiction of these two units. Between 1 January 2025 and 18 November 2025, the two divisions together reported 129 road accidents.

Given the alarming frequency of these incidents, the police administration and other civic authorities are now working on a war footing to curb road mishaps in the IT corridor.

'Deteriorated Roads Result In Accidents'

Residents have reported that, despite vehicle drivers being unruly and a lack of civic sense in the general public, road conditions in Hinjawadi and adjacent areas are worse than ever. The majority of the roads are in deteriorated conditions, or worse, they are a combination of good and bad stretches. This makes an average commuter drive confidently in good stretches, but that's why the risk of an accident also increases when the driver is forced to quickly slow down or dodge potholes all of a sudden in potholes.

Deepak Singh, a resident of Marunji, said, “Every time we drive, we pray to God for safe travels. Driving two-wheelers is especially risky in this area. There is always gravel on roads, and the roads are filled with potholes and damage. On top of that, add traffic. We want solutions, concrete solutions, or people will keep losing lives.”

Police Inspector Rahul Sonawane, who is in charge of the Hinjawadi Traffic Division, said, “The potholes on the roads should be immediately filled, and construction debris from the Metro work should be removed promptly after the work is complete. There are many areas within our traffic division where roads are in deteriorated conditions. We are in charge of Bavdhan, Balewadi, and the majority of Hinjawadi. With so many civic bodies involved, it becomes tough for us to have correspondence.”

Heavy Vehicle Ban & Accidents

In light of the increasing traffic congestion and road accidents, the entry of all types of heavy vehicles into the limits of Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC) is banned from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM and 4:00 PM to 9:00 PM. PCPC includes areas of Bavdhan, Balewadi, Hinjawadi, and others. Despite this, heavy vehicles continue to enter the city.

In the Hinjawadi area, 53,218 drivers brought their heavy vehicles into the jurisdiction during the banned hours. A fine of ₹ 5.94 crore has been imposed on them. Sonawane also mentioned that a total of 58 accidents occurred between January 1 and November 18, 2025, with 15 deaths in accidents. The majority of accidents involved heavy vehicles and buses. Despite the ban, when heavy vehicles enter the jurisdiction, PI Sonawane mentioned that cases are registered under BNS sections 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 285 (danger or obstruction in a public way or line of navigation).

PI Sonawane reported that this year, Hinjawadi police have taken action against 208 vehicles, in which 45 cases have been filed under BNS section 281 and 157 cases have been filed under BNS section 157. Meanwhile, Assistant Police Inspector Madhukar Thorat, who is in charge of Wakad Traffic Division, said the same efforts are ongoing.

API Thorat said that in this year until now, under his division, 21 people have lost their lives in a total of 71 road accidents. Rs 73.06 in fines was charged on unruly drivers. Meanwhile, it was found out that the majority of these accidents involved heavy vehicles breaking the ban timing. API Madhukar Thorat said that the Wakad division too has fined nine cases under BNS section 281 and 82 cases under BNS section 285.

Notices to be Issued to RMC Project Operators & Builders

Developmental works and their effects are a big headache in Hinjawadi and adjacent areas. The Rajiv Gandhi IT Park in Hinjawadi houses over 130 reputed companies, leading to a daily movement of 3 to 4 lakh people. The number of vehicles has increased, and the roads are narrow and in disrepair, which exacerbates traffic congestion. People working in the IT and private sectors prefer to reside in the Hinjawadi, Wakad, Ravet, Punawale, and Tathawade areas, leading to increased residential development.

Residents have reported that large housing projects are being constructed. The number of Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) plants supplying raw materials for construction is also high, resulting in heavy vehicle traffic carrying construction materials. The area lacks parking facilities, forcing vehicles to stop on the roads. Many times these heavy vehicles, including only RMC trucks, dumpers and others, are involved in accidents.

A large number of Ready Mix Concrete (RMC) projects and construction projects are underway in the Hinjawadi and Wakad areas, leading to the movement of heavy vehicles. To prevent increasing accidents, notices will be issued by the police to RMC project operators and builders, instructing them not to allow heavy vehicles during the banned hours.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Vivek Patil said, "Poor roads in the Hinjawadi area are the main cause of accidents. Accidents are also occurring due to attempts to take shortcuts. Cases are being filed against heavy vehicle drivers who enter during the banned hours. Notices will be given to RMC project operators and builders to prevent vehicles from entering during these hours."

The Road Ahead

Anish Shinde, a resident of Tathawade, said, “The quality of life in this area is in shambles. I can't claim one thing, which is a good thing in this area. Roads are bad, the air is bad, people have lost civic sense, and police and other authorities are ignoring it. We are only here because my company is here. But the day I get any job at another place, I will leave.”

Meanwhile, officials from Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), Maharashtra Industrial Development Authority (MIDC), Public Works Department (PWD), Pune City IT Metro Rail Limited (PCITMRL) and local gram panchayats have promised to fix the infrastructure soon. Some parts of these areas of the IT belt are getting improved already due to the Pune Grand Tour 2026. Others will be repaired soon, authorities promised.

Residents have reported that since the Unclog Hinjawadi IT Park petition, the issues in Hinjawadi and other parts have started to improve. But still, it's not even 10% of what residents truly want. But in recent months, development has been happening. But residents' anger and concern are growing as the commute is still slow and unsafe. Despite some minor improvements, more improvements are needed.

TRAFFIC ACCIDENT & FINE STATISTICS

Hinjawadi Traffic Division

- Period: 1st January 2025 – 18th November 2025

- Total Accidents: 58

- Deaths: 15

- Total Fine Imposed: ₹ 5.94 crore

- Action Taken: BNS Section 281: 45 cases; Section 285: 157 cases

- Total Vehicles Penalised: 208

Wakad Traffic Division

- Accident Period: 1st January 2025 – 18th November 2025

- Total Accidents: 71

- Deaths: 21

- Total Fine Imposed: ₹ 73.06 lakh

- Action Taken (BNS Cases): BNS Section 281: 9 cases; Section 285: 82 cases

Combined IT-Belt Figures

- Total Accidents: 129

- Total Deaths: 36