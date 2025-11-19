 Pune: Discontent Among Muslims After Rupali Thombre Patil, Salim Sarang Dropped From NCP Star Campaigner List
Pune: Discontent Among Muslims After Rupali Thombre Patil, Salim Sarang Dropped From NCP Star Campaigner List

The omission of Rupali Thombre Patil and Salim Sarang has prompted sharp questions from Arif Bapu, President of the All India Ulema Board

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 01:56 PM IST
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar | File Pic

There is growing discontent within the Muslim community after prominent leaders known for strongly advocating Muslim issues were excluded from the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction)’s star campaigner list.

The omission of Rupali Thombre Patil and Salim Sarang has prompted sharp questions from Arif Bapu, President of the All India Ulema Board.

Arif Bapu stated that Salim Sarang has made substantial contributions to the progress of the Muslim community and holds considerable influence. Excluding such a leader from the star campaigner list is inappropriate and damaging to the party’s image.

He also pointed out that Sarang has not been assigned any significant responsibility ahead of the local self-government elections.

Following the Namaz incident at Shanivar Wada, Rupali Thombre Patil, who had firmly defended the Muslim community and is popular among the youth for her assertive stand, was removed from her spokesperson position. She, too, has not been given any new responsibility. Arif Bapu questioned whether such decisions indicate that the Ajit Pawar faction is sidelining Muslim leaders.

He added that Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and the NCP have previously taken several positive steps for the welfare and progress of the Muslim community and have addressed their issues consistently. Therefore, the community has high expectations of them. However, sidelining leaders who stand firmly with Muslims is affecting the party’s image among the community, Bapu claimed.

