Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Collector Deelip Swami Pushes For 'Quality, Diversified Education', Urges Parents To Attend PTMs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: District Collector Deelip Swami on Tuesday directed officials to ensure effective implementation of the ten-point programme for delivering “quality and diversified education” in the district. He said parents must be involved in the process and should attend school meetings regularly, adding that centre heads, education extension officers and education officers should take the lead.

He was speaking at a review meeting of the education department. ZP CEO Ankit, Education Officer Ashwini Latkar, Deputy Education Officer Geeta Tandale and other officers and employees were present.

Swami said the programme covers students’ health, cleanliness, overall development, and technical and skill development, among other components. It is being implemented in schools and colleges across the district. He said parents must be informed about the programme so it can be implemented effectively and stressed that teachers and parents should attend parent–teacher meetings in large numbers.

ZP CEO Ankit said schools should send letters to parents to persuade them to attend meetings in large numbers. He said the administration should ensure all educational facilities are provided in schools and should conduct a survey of school dropouts.

Swami directed ZP schools to organise health camps and health-guidance lectures between November 27 and November 29. Students should be informed about healthy diets, cleanliness and other health-related issues, he said.