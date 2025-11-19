 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Collector Deelip Swami Pushes For ‘Quality, Diversified Education’, Urges Parents To Attend PTMs
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar Collector Deelip Swami Pushes For ‘Quality, Diversified Education’, Urges Parents To Attend PTMs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Collector Deelip Swami Pushes For ‘Quality, Diversified Education’, Urges Parents To Attend PTMs

He was speaking at a review meeting of the education department. ZP CEO Ankit, Education Officer Ashwini Latkar, Deputy Education Officer Geeta Tandale and other officers and employees were present

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, November 19, 2025, 08:53 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Collector Deelip Swami Pushes For ‘Quality, Diversified Education’, Urges Parents To Attend PTMs | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: District Collector Deelip Swami on Tuesday directed officials to ensure effective implementation of the ten-point programme for delivering “quality and diversified education” in the district. He said parents must be involved in the process and should attend school meetings regularly, adding that centre heads, education extension officers and education officers should take the lead.

He was speaking at a review meeting of the education department. ZP CEO Ankit, Education Officer Ashwini Latkar, Deputy Education Officer Geeta Tandale and other officers and employees were present.

Swami said the programme covers students’ health, cleanliness, overall development, and technical and skill development, among other components. It is being implemented in schools and colleges across the district. He said parents must be informed about the programme so it can be implemented effectively and stressed that teachers and parents should attend parent–teacher meetings in large numbers.

Read Also
Fancy Number Craze: Pune Vehicle Owner Bids Whopping Amount For '0007' Plate; Check Details
article-image

ZP CEO Ankit said schools should send letters to parents to persuade them to attend meetings in large numbers. He said the administration should ensure all educational facilities are provided in schools and should conduct a survey of school dropouts.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai NCB Destroys 25 Kg Narcotics Seized From Navi Mumbai Drug Syndicate Linked To International Kingpin
Mumbai NCB Destroys 25 Kg Narcotics Seized From Navi Mumbai Drug Syndicate Linked To International Kingpin
'Felt Like A Champion': Sanju Samson Reflects His Thoughts On Donning CSK Jersey For First Time; Video
'Felt Like A Champion': Sanju Samson Reflects His Thoughts On Donning CSK Jersey For First Time; Video
Dharmendra Health Update: Actor Is Fine, Doing Better Than Earlier, Informs Source
Dharmendra Health Update: Actor Is Fine, Doing Better Than Earlier, Informs Source
Panvel’s Sri Bhagawati Sai Sansthan Marks 65th Annual Shirdi Yatra With Devotional Programmes, Diary Launch
Panvel’s Sri Bhagawati Sai Sansthan Marks 65th Annual Shirdi Yatra With Devotional Programmes, Diary Launch

Swami directed ZP schools to organise health camps and health-guidance lectures between November 27 and November 29. Students should be informed about healthy diets, cleanliness and other health-related issues, he said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ahead Of Civic Polls, Political Joinings Into BJP Rise In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Ahead Of Civic Polls, Political Joinings Into BJP Rise In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Nanded: BJP Fields Six Members Of One Family In Loha Municipal Council Elections

Nanded: BJP Fields Six Members Of One Family In Loha Municipal Council Elections

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar SP Vinaykumar Rathod Appeals for Road-Safety Discipline, Launches New...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar SP Vinaykumar Rathod Appeals for Road-Safety Discipline, Launches New...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Collector Deelip Swami Pushes For ‘Quality, Diversified Education’,...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Collector Deelip Swami Pushes For ‘Quality, Diversified Education’,...

Hinjawadi–Wakad Traffic Crisis: Pune’s IT Belt Records 129 Accidents & 36 Deaths This Year

Hinjawadi–Wakad Traffic Crisis: Pune’s IT Belt Records 129 Accidents & 36 Deaths This Year