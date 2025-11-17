Pune: Young Woman Dies In Dumper Mishap Near Life Republic Housing Society In Hinjawadi | Representational Image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A mishap with a dumper resulted in a young woman's death near the prestigious Kolte Patil Life Republic Housing Society on Monday afternoon. The young woman who lost her life was seated behind her father on a two-wheeler when the tragedy took place, and the father of the girl is injured but stable, said the police.

According to available details, the deceased has been identified as Tanvi Sakhare (20, Hinjawadi). Meanwhile, her father, Siddheshwar Sakhare, has been injured.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Senior Police Inspector Balaji Pandhare, in charge of the Hinjawadi Police Station, said that the accident happened around 1.30 PM. This confirms that the accident did not happen during the heavy vehicles' banned timings within the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC). The heavy vehicles are banned from commuting within commissionerate limits from 8 am to 12 pm in the afternoon and 4 pm to 10 pm at night.

Sr PI Pandhare told The FPJ, “The accident happened around 1.30 pm. We sent our personnel on the spot as soon as we heard about it. The driver fled the scene after the accident. He will be booked with BNS Section 106 Death By Negligence. We are investigating the matter thoroughly.”

When asked about how the accident took place, Sr PI Pandhare said, “According to preliminary reports, it seems it was an unfortunate mishap. We questioned a few people around, and they said the truck and the two-wheeler were going parallel. The two-wheeler rider lost balance, and his daughter was seated behind him. The man fell on the opposite side, while his daughter fell on the other side, below the dumper. The rear vehicle went over the woman's body, resulting in her death. We are, however, investigating the matter further and will take appropriate action.”

The family of the deceased has informed that the final rites will be performed on Monday evening at the Hinjawadi crematorium.