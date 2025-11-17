 Pune: Young Woman Dies In Dumper Mishap Near Life Republic Housing Society In Hinjawadi
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Young Woman Dies In Dumper Mishap Near Life Republic Housing Society In Hinjawadi

Pune: Young Woman Dies In Dumper Mishap Near Life Republic Housing Society In Hinjawadi

According to available details, the deceased has been identified as Tanvi Sakhare (20, Hinjawadi). Meanwhile, her father, Siddheshwar Sakhare, has been injured

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 04:22 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Young Woman Dies In Dumper Mishap Near Life Republic Housing Society In Hinjawadi | Representational Image

Pimpri-Chinchwad: A mishap with a dumper resulted in a young woman's death near the prestigious Kolte Patil Life Republic Housing Society on Monday afternoon. The young woman who lost her life was seated behind her father on a two-wheeler when the tragedy took place, and the father of the girl is injured but stable, said the police.

According to available details, the deceased has been identified as Tanvi Sakhare (20, Hinjawadi). Meanwhile, her father, Siddheshwar Sakhare, has been injured.

Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Senior Police Inspector Balaji Pandhare, in charge of the Hinjawadi Police Station, said that the accident happened around 1.30 PM. This confirms that the accident did not happen during the heavy vehicles' banned timings within the Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissionerate (PCPC). The heavy vehicles are banned from commuting within commissionerate limits from 8 am to 12 pm in the afternoon and 4 pm to 10 pm at night.

Read Also
Powai Kidnapping Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Reaches Pune To Record Statement Of Rohit Arya's Wife
article-image

Sr PI Pandhare told The FPJ, “The accident happened around 1.30 pm. We sent our personnel on the spot as soon as we heard about it. The driver fled the scene after the accident. He will be booked with BNS Section 106 Death By Negligence. We are investigating the matter thoroughly.”

FPJ Shorts
Mira-Bhayandar: Crime Branch, Navghar Police Raid Krazy Night Bar Near Station; 13 Booked
Mira-Bhayandar: Crime Branch, Navghar Police Raid Krazy Night Bar Near Station; 13 Booked
Car Hangs Mid-Air Between Under-Construction Bridge In Kerala After Driver Violates Barrier; Video Goes Viral
Car Hangs Mid-Air Between Under-Construction Bridge In Kerala After Driver Violates Barrier; Video Goes Viral
'Silence Doesn't Mean I Am Wrong': Aishwarya Sharma Breaks Silence On Bullying Allegations Amid Divorce Rumours With Neil Bhatt
'Silence Doesn't Mean I Am Wrong': Aishwarya Sharma Breaks Silence On Bullying Allegations Amid Divorce Rumours With Neil Bhatt
Infibeam Avenues Gets RBI Nod For Offline Payment Aggregation, What This Means For Its Expanding Fintech Footprint?
Infibeam Avenues Gets RBI Nod For Offline Payment Aggregation, What This Means For Its Expanding Fintech Footprint?

When asked about how the accident took place, Sr PI Pandhare said, “According to preliminary reports, it seems it was an unfortunate mishap. We questioned a few people around, and they said the truck and the two-wheeler were going parallel. The two-wheeler rider lost balance, and his daughter was seated behind him. The man fell on the opposite side, while his daughter fell on the other side, below the dumper. The rear vehicle went over the woman's body, resulting in her death. We are, however, investigating the matter further and will take appropriate action.”

The family of the deceased has informed that the final rites will be performed on Monday evening at the Hinjawadi crematorium.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: Citizens Rally Against NMC's Plan To Cut 1,700 Trees For Kumbh Mela Expansion

Nashik: Citizens Rally Against NMC's Plan To Cut 1,700 Trees For Kumbh Mela Expansion

Nashik: Shiv Sena Loses Ground In Igatpuri As Leaders Allege Favouritism, Join Thackeray Faction

Nashik: Shiv Sena Loses Ground In Igatpuri As Leaders Allege Favouritism, Join Thackeray Faction

Jalgaon: Jain Irrigation Completes Hat-Trick, Bags 8 Plex Concil Export Awards

Jalgaon: Jain Irrigation Completes Hat-Trick, Bags 8 Plex Concil Export Awards

Jalgaon: Last-Day Rush As Candidates Queue Up To File Nominations For Local Body Polls

Jalgaon: Last-Day Rush As Candidates Queue Up To File Nominations For Local Body Polls

From Hinjawadi To Hadapsar: Growing Leopard Sightings Leave Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad Residents Anxious

From Hinjawadi To Hadapsar: Growing Leopard Sightings Leave Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad Residents Anxious