 Pune: 'Warje Bridge To Open In February, Will Ease Traffic Congestion,' Says Supriya Sule; Slams Admin Over Traffic Woes
After visiting the Warje and Navale Bridge areas on Monday, NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule criticised the Pune administration over the severe traffic congestion, saying the poor management by authorities makes the Pune residents suffer.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 07:06 PM IST
Pune: 'Warje Bridge To Open In February, Will Ease Traffic Congestion,' Says Supriya Sule; Slams Admin Over Traffic Woes

Following her visit, Sule said, “The traffic situation here is extremely serious. Citizens are exhausted and frustrated. There is no sign of proper management. Pune is struggling with water issues, garbage mismanagement and now unbearable traffic jams.” She added that several solutions had already been suggested to the authorities, but none were implemented. “Unfortunately, the administration has failed to act despite repeated recommendations,” Sule said.

Following her visit to the Warje bridge construction site, she said, “I inspected the work on the bridge over the river at Warje, Pune, in the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency. The work on this bridge is nearing completion, with one lane of the bridge scheduled to open in February and the entire bridge set to be fully open for traffic in May. This will help alleviate the traffic congestion in the Warje area. Former corporator Sachin Dodke and his colleagues had made special efforts to ensure the completion of this bridge work. As a result, the bridge will soon be open for traffic.”

“On this occasion, former corporator Sachin Dodke, Sopan Kaka Chavan, president of the Khadakwasla Assembly Constituency of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar faction), Trimbak Anna Mokashi, president of Khadakwasla Rural, Kishor Kambale, Deepak Beldare, Surekha Tai Damishte, Hanumant Shiuar, Nilesh Damishte Officer, along with citizens, party office-bearers, and others were present,” she added.

