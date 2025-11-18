 Nashik Police Launch Drive Against Extortionists Targeting Industries
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik Police Launch Drive Against Extortionists Targeting Industries

Nashik Police Launch Drive Against Extortionists Targeting Industries

All industrial estates in Nashik, including Sinnar, will be made fear-free and peaceful, and providing adequate protection to entrepreneurs will remain our top priority, assured District Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 11:46 AM IST
article-image
Nashik Police Launch Drive Against Extortionists Targeting Industries |

All industrial estates in Nashik, including Sinnar, will be made fear-free and peaceful, and providing adequate protection to entrepreneurs will remain our top priority, assured District Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil.

He was speaking at a meeting organised at the Sinnar NIMA Hall, initiated by NIMA, to strengthen law and order in the district’s industrial areas. NIMA President Ashish Nahar, MIDC Deputy Engineer Sandeep Bhosale, Vice President Kishor Rathi, Secretary Rajendra Ahire, Sudhir Badgujar and Kiran Waje were present on the dais.

Appreciating the ongoing campaign—‘Nashik District, a Stronghold of Law’—within the Nashik Municipal Corporation limits, Nahar expressed that this drive should also be implemented strictly in industrial areas to curb criminal gangs, extortionists and anti-social elements.

Responding to this, Patil said, “If anyone demands extortion, entrepreneurs should not fear. They should come forward directly or through NIMA and lodge a complaint. We will take immediate action and crush such tendencies.”

Read Also
Nashik: Sharp Drop To 8°C In Niphad Brings Surge In Cold-Related Ailments
article-image



Demands Raised by Entrepreneurs

- Strict action against thefts in the Sinnar industrial estate

- Increased night patrolling and police presence

- Activation of CCTV systems across the area

- Special safety measures for women employees


Patil assured that all these issues would be addressed promptly. Kiran Jain, Sachin Kankrej, Milind Rajput, S. K. Nair, Ravi Punde, Vishwajit Nikam, Ajay Jain, Sanjay Rathi, Ravi Rathod, Ranjit Sanap, Anil Mantri and other entrepreneurs were present for the meeting.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik Police Launch Drive Against Extortionists Targeting Industries

Nashik Police Launch Drive Against Extortionists Targeting Industries

Latur: 64th Maharashtra Marathi Theatre Competition Begins With Vibrant Opening

Latur: 64th Maharashtra Marathi Theatre Competition Begins With Vibrant Opening

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rural Police Nab Key Accused In Rs 2.15 Lakh Hardware Shop Robbery

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rural Police Nab Key Accused In Rs 2.15 Lakh Hardware Shop Robbery

Beed: Authorities Free 31 Bonded Labourers Forced Into Work In Majalgaon

Beed: Authorities Free 31 Bonded Labourers Forced Into Work In Majalgaon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CMIA Delegation Meets CM Devendra Fadnavis, Seeks Better Roads, Air...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CMIA Delegation Meets CM Devendra Fadnavis, Seeks Better Roads, Air...