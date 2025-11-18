Nashik Police Launch Drive Against Extortionists Targeting Industries |

All industrial estates in Nashik, including Sinnar, will be made fear-free and peaceful, and providing adequate protection to entrepreneurs will remain our top priority, assured District Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil.



He was speaking at a meeting organised at the Sinnar NIMA Hall, initiated by NIMA, to strengthen law and order in the district’s industrial areas. NIMA President Ashish Nahar, MIDC Deputy Engineer Sandeep Bhosale, Vice President Kishor Rathi, Secretary Rajendra Ahire, Sudhir Badgujar and Kiran Waje were present on the dais.



Appreciating the ongoing campaign—‘Nashik District, a Stronghold of Law’—within the Nashik Municipal Corporation limits, Nahar expressed that this drive should also be implemented strictly in industrial areas to curb criminal gangs, extortionists and anti-social elements.



Responding to this, Patil said, “If anyone demands extortion, entrepreneurs should not fear. They should come forward directly or through NIMA and lodge a complaint. We will take immediate action and crush such tendencies.”





Demands Raised by Entrepreneurs



- Strict action against thefts in the Sinnar industrial estate



- Increased night patrolling and police presence



- Activation of CCTV systems across the area



- Special safety measures for women employees





Patil assured that all these issues would be addressed promptly. Kiran Jain, Sachin Kankrej, Milind Rajput, S. K. Nair, Ravi Punde, Vishwajit Nikam, Ajay Jain, Sanjay Rathi, Ravi Rathod, Ranjit Sanap, Anil Mantri and other entrepreneurs were present for the meeting.