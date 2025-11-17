 Nashik: Sharp Drop To 8°C In Niphad Brings Surge In Cold-Related Ailments
The Indian Meteorological Department has predicted a further drop in temperatures in the coming days.

Milind SajgureUpdated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 06:07 PM IST
Nashik: Winter has made a strong entry in Niphad taluka and the surrounding region, with the minimum temperature dipping to a sharp 8°C. Residents are experiencing intense cold during the night and early morning hours, and the Indian Meteorological Department has predicted a further drop in temperatures in the coming days. Bonfires can be seen lit at several places as people try to cope with the sudden chill.

Usually, a gradual increase in cold is experienced after Diwali. However, this year, the winter chill has set in nearly 15 days later than usual. The heavy rains during May and September have disrupted the seasonal cycle, and their impact is now clearly visible on the winter pattern. On Sunday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 8°C.

The sudden change in weather has led to an increase in complaints of cold, sore throat, cough, and body aches among residents. Early morning walkers, farm labourers, and school-going children are feeling the cold severely, resulting in a rise in the use of warm clothing.

Winter is generally considered beneficial for health, and many people utilise this period for exercise, yoga, and pranayama. However, with temperatures continuing to drop, the Health Department has urged citizens to take necessary precautions.

Since 10 November, most parts of Niphad taluka have witnessed a significant fall in minimum temperatures, and the cold wave is expected to intensify in the coming days.

article-image

Temperature Record:

9 November – 11°C

10 November – 9.5°C

11 November – 9.6°C

15 November – 9°C

16 November – 8°C

