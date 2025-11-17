 Nashik: Citizens Rally Against NMC's Plan To Cut 1,700 Trees For Kumbh Mela Expansion
Nashik: Citizens Rally Against NMC's Plan To Cut 1,700 Trees For Kumbh Mela Expansion

Environmentalists, social organisations and the Citizen Forum have launched a campaign strongly opposing this decision.

Prashant Nikale
Updated: Monday, November 17, 2025, 05:24 PM IST
Nashik: Citizens Rally Against NMC's Plan To Cut 1,700 Trees For Kumbh Mela Expansion | Representative Pic

The Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) has decided to cut a huge number of trees for the Simhastha Kumbh Mela between 2026 and 2028. This has invited proposals from citizens for the demolition, and it is suggested to submit feedback on November 17.

Environmentalists, social organisations and the Citizen Forum have launched a campaign strongly opposing this decision. There is a question mark on the protection of the environmental belt of Nashik by this decision.

Nashik is one of the four Kumbh Mela cities, and the Simhastha Kumbh Mela is held every 12 years. The Tapovan Sadhugram serves as a residence for lakhs of sadhus during the Kumbh Melas. In the 2015 fair, the Sadhugram was spread over 350 acres and about 2.5 lakh sadhus were used. To increase the number of Sadhus for the next fairs (about 7 lakhs), it has been decided to increase the area of Sadhugram.

The Garden department said that there are a total of 3,500 trees in Sadhugram, out of which 1,700 trees will be cut down. The trees in the middle and on the corners will be preserved as much as possible. The trees to be cut include Acacia (Indian Gum Tree), Kashid (Cassia Fistula) and other non-ficus trees. However, trees of Peepal and other ficus species will be preserved.

The NMC has said that the, “Compensation will be given according to the age of the trees. For example, 20 new trees will be planted for 20-year-old trees. 17,000 new trees will have to be planted.

This decision has sparked a wave of anger among Nashik residents. Organisations working for environmental protection, social organisations and citizen forums have come together and started a campaign. The campaign is trending on social media. The organisations have appealed to citizens to register their objections by November 17. Feedback can be submitted by email or in person at the office.

