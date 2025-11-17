Nashik: Shiv Sena Loses Ground In Igatpuri As Leaders Allege Favouritism, Join Thackeray Faction |

Nashik: The Shiv Sena (Shinde) group has suffered a major setback in the backdrop of the Igatpuri Municipal Council elections. Many office bearers, including Yuva Sena Taluka Vice President, City President Bhushan Jadhav, and Deputy Mayor Vishnu Davkhar, have resigned en masse.

These office bearers held a press conference, making serious allegations against the party leaders and later joined the Shiv Sena (UBT) group. It has been reported that some have also received candidature from the Thackeray group.

City President Bhushan Jadhav and Deputy Mayor Vishnu Davkhar announced their resignations at a press conference held in Igatpuri. He said, "We have been working tirelessly for the party for years. However, we were not taken into confidence in the election process. Mutual candidates were announced. Those who were admitted to the party at the right time were given candidature, while we were left out."

Jadhav said, "Some senior leaders in the party did selfish politics instead of party interest politics. We do not accept this. We are joining the Thackeray group for the development of Igatpuri." Davkhar also made a similar allegation and said, "Taking such a decision on the eve of elections is a betrayal of the party workers."

These resignations have created a stir at the local level in the Shinde group. There are 18 seats in the Igatpuri Municipal Council, where the Shiv Sena Shinde group had built a strong hold in the last few years. However, now that these office bearers have turned to the Thackeray group, there is a possibility that the election math will collapse.