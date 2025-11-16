After 16-Day Hunger Strike, Nashik School Saved From Demolition For Guest House |

Nashik: The School Protection Committee has claimed that the Nashik Municipal Corporation’s decision to demolish the dilapidated B.D. Bhalekar School building and constructing a government guest house there has now been cancelled.

It is said that School Education Minister Dadaji Bhuse has stayed the decision. Following this development, the committee has announced the withdrawal of the hunger strike that had been ongoing for the last sixteen days.



This school is among the list of old schools in the city. The plan was to demolish the deteriorated building and build a guest house in its place. After Nashik Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri took a firm stand on the matter, the School Protection Committee was formed and a hunger strike began.

The issue reached the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister. Minister Bhuse even visited the school location to inspect the situation personally. After discussing the matter with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Bhuse stayed the decision, informed Shiv Sena Deputy Leader Ajay Boraste. Following this, the School Protection Committee announced the withdrawal of their sixteen-day-long hunger strike.