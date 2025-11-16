Nashik: 'Nehru Could Have Become Dictator But Chose Democracy,' Says Raju Parulekar At Seminar |

Nashik: "If independent India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had decided, he would have become a dictator. When his post-life began, he came to power. He produced numerous industrialists and businessmen. Nehru is the name of an era. It is painful to see this era coming to an end," said renowned journalist Raju Parulekar.

He was speaking at a seminar on the topic 'Nehru and Nation Building - A Dialogue' organised by the MVP alumni association of MVP Institute on the occasion of Nehru Jayanti at IMRT College on Gangapur Road.

On this occasion, MVP Education Officer Dr Vilas Deshmukh, IMRT Director Dr Prashant Suryavanshi, Adv. Jayant Jaibhave, Tanaji Jaibhave and other dignitaries were present on the platform.

On this occasion, Parulekar said, Nehru could not have done everything alone. Therefore, the list of what he did not do may be longer than what he did. When he came to power, there were no productive factories or basic Industries, roads, or infrastructure. In such a situation, if he had not brought five-year plans and a mixed economy, the industrial revolution would not have become famous reality today in India, he said.

Only Bahujanism can bring true democracy. He also expressed the opinion that true democracy cannot come until Brahminism is eliminated. On this occasion, Parulekar attacked many things while commenting on the current situation. He also expressed his displeasure with the electoral system. However, he also said that we citizens are equally responsible for this. He also said that until all the people unite and boycott the current election process, nothing can change, he said.

On this occasion, Adv. Jayant Jaibhave gave the introduction. Madhukar Dubey introduced Parulekar. Prof Dr Milind Wagh moderated the program. Dr Prashant Suryavanshi proposed the vote of thanks. A large number of students from various colleges were present on this occasion. Parulekar answered questions raised by many students during the seminar.