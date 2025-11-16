 Nashik: 'Nehru Could Have Become Dictator But Chose Democracy,' Says Raju Parulekar At Seminar
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneNashik: 'Nehru Could Have Become Dictator But Chose Democracy,' Says Raju Parulekar At Seminar

Nashik: 'Nehru Could Have Become Dictator But Chose Democracy,' Says Raju Parulekar At Seminar

Journalist Raju Parulekar was speaking at a seminar on the topic 'Nehru and Nation Building - A Dialogue' organised by the MVP alumni association of MVP Institute on the occasion of Nehru Jayanti at IMRT College on Gangapur Road.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 02:20 PM IST
article-image
Nashik: 'Nehru Could Have Become Dictator But Chose Democracy,' Says Raju Parulekar At Seminar |

Nashik: "If independent India's first Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had decided, he would have become a dictator. When his post-life began, he came to power. He produced numerous industrialists and businessmen. Nehru is the name of an era. It is painful to see this era coming to an end," said renowned journalist Raju Parulekar.

He was speaking at a seminar on the topic 'Nehru and Nation Building - A Dialogue' organised by the MVP alumni association of MVP Institute on the occasion of Nehru Jayanti at IMRT College on Gangapur Road.

On this occasion, MVP Education Officer Dr Vilas Deshmukh, IMRT Director Dr Prashant Suryavanshi, Adv. Jayant Jaibhave, Tanaji Jaibhave and other dignitaries were present on the platform.

On this occasion, Parulekar said, Nehru could not have done everything alone. Therefore, the list of what he did not do may be longer than what he did. When he came to power, there were no productive factories or basic Industries, roads, or infrastructure. In such a situation, if he had not brought five-year plans and a mixed economy, the industrial revolution would not have become famous reality today in India, he said.

FPJ Shorts
Uttar Pradesh: NICSI Donates 75 Refurbished Computers To 15 Govt Schools In Baghpat Under Vidyanjali Initiative
Uttar Pradesh: NICSI Donates 75 Refurbished Computers To 15 Govt Schools In Baghpat Under Vidyanjali Initiative
Kerala Lottery Result: November 16, 2025 - Samrudhi SM-29 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Kerala Lottery Result: November 16, 2025 - Samrudhi SM-29 Live! Sunday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!
Shahid Kapoor & Tamannaah Bhatia Set The Ramp Ablaze In All-Black Falguni Shane Peacock Couture
Shahid Kapoor & Tamannaah Bhatia Set The Ramp Ablaze In All-Black Falguni Shane Peacock Couture
Thane Traffic Update: THESE Roads On Kalyan–Shilphata Route To Remain Closed Till March 2026 For Nilje Railway Overbridge Demolition & Construction Work
Thane Traffic Update: THESE Roads On Kalyan–Shilphata Route To Remain Closed Till March 2026 For Nilje Railway Overbridge Demolition & Construction Work

Only Bahujanism can bring true democracy. He also expressed the opinion that true democracy cannot come until Brahminism is eliminated. On this occasion, Parulekar attacked many things while commenting on the current situation. He also expressed his displeasure with the electoral system. However, he also said that we citizens are equally responsible for this. He also said that until all the people unite and boycott the current election process, nothing can change, he said.

Read Also
Nashik: Self-Styled Godman Allegedly Rapes Woman After Promising To Cure Husband's Alcoholism,...
article-image

On this occasion, Adv. Jayant Jaibhave gave the introduction. Madhukar Dubey introduced Parulekar. Prof Dr Milind Wagh moderated the program. Dr Prashant Suryavanshi proposed the vote of thanks. A large number of students from various colleges were present on this occasion. Parulekar answered questions raised by many students during the seminar.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: St. Francis School Teachers Organise Special Programs To Mark Children's Day

Nashik: St. Francis School Teachers Organise Special Programs To Mark Children's Day

Nashik Celebrates Birsa Munda Jayanti, Honours Tribal Freedom Fighters

Nashik Celebrates Birsa Munda Jayanti, Honours Tribal Freedom Fighters

Nashik: 'Nehru Could Have Become Dictator But Chose Democracy,' Says Raju Parulekar At Seminar

Nashik: 'Nehru Could Have Become Dictator But Chose Democracy,' Says Raju Parulekar At Seminar

Pune Ring Road: Development Plan For 117 Villages Underway; Logistics Parks, Universities To Come Up

Pune Ring Road: Development Plan For 117 Villages Underway; Logistics Parks, Universities To Come Up

Pune: Katraj Zoo To Add Zebras, Lion-Tailed Macaques; Proposes 50% Ticket Hike—Here's What You'll...

Pune: Katraj Zoo To Add Zebras, Lion-Tailed Macaques; Proposes 50% Ticket Hike—Here's What You'll...