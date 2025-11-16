Pimpri-Chinchwad: Citizens Question Selective Road Repairs Ahead Of Pune Grand Tour Cycling Event | Representational Image | AI Generated

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Due to the upcoming Pune Grand Challenge Tour event, roads are being repaired in Pune District, and beautification of them is also taking place. However, citizens have raised concerns that for a cyclathon event, the administration is taking these steps, but what about other roads, which are not being repaired despite residents demanding the change for years? The Pune District administration, including Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA), is currently undertaking these works across the district.

Why Is This Work Happening?

The Pune Grand Challenge Tour (also called the Pune Grand Tour) is a landmark international, multi-stage cycling race scheduled for 19th to 23rd January 2026. The event has earned UCI Class 2.2 status, meaning it's officially recognised by the global cycling body. The roughly 437-km route traverses diverse terrain, will span nine tehsils of Pune district and go through both urban and rural landscapes. This will include city roads in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad to hills, plateaus, grasslands, and historical forts in rural parts of the district.

Organisers envisage four stages in the race. Alongside professional cyclists, the event is designed to be inclusive for both amateur and youth riders. Organisers aim to make it a high-level competition and a broad-based cycling festival. Along with organising a competitive sports competition, the organisers also aim to promote sustainable tourism and revive Pune’s identity as the ‘City of Cycles’. They aim to create a global platform for Indian cycling.

The authorities in Pune District and Maharashtra together are upgrading infrastructure in preparation for this event. Huge investments are being made for road resurfacing, better signage, and race-standard track quality. The event is expected to draw international teams and significantly boost sports tourism in the region. To make sure everything stays on schedule, the administration has set a firm deadline. Contractors must complete the upgrades by 10th December 2025, or face a penalty of ₹1 lakh per day for any delay.

Beautification Causes Headache For Citizens

Currently, painting work is being done on street lights and road dividers on Aundh-Ravet BRTS roads. Daily, in some sections, barricading is done, and painters are seen colouring the old and rusty infrastructure. This is causing traffic on the roads as the work goes on during the daytime, which has increased citizens' anger. Due to the safety of people working towards beautifying the city's infrastructure, safety barricades are placed. But in peak times, these barriers act as bottlenecks, which increase the already worsening traffic congestion in the city.

The work for the beautification of these infrastructures has been going on for the last couple of weeks on the Aundh-Ravet BRTS road. In other areas of the district, too, it has been seen. Residents have questioned the need for this beautification when other major repairs are needed. “Roads are being neglected, but they are applying makeup to this city,” noted a netizen on X (formerly Twitter).

Residents' Anger Justified?

Pune Authorities have refused to speak about the selected repair works across the district, saying that if infrastructure is being repaired, it will be beneficial for the citizens. Social media is also divided into two parts, where one section supports it while the other section opposes it. The opposing section claims they are not opposing the repair works but the agenda behind them. Critics claim that they want all-around development meant for the betterment of citizens, not some selected development for a glorified event.

Sachin Londhe, one of the petitioners in the Unclog Hinjawadi IT Park movement and also the chairman of Wakad-Pimpri-Chinchwad Residents Development & Welfare Association, said, “Significant attention and resources are being dedicated to the Pune Grand Tour cycling competition. It includes extensive infrastructural preparations for this international event. Our concern is why similar priority and focus have not been extended to the Hinjawadi IT Park or other key infrastructure projects in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

“We all Hinjawadi IT employees have observed major repair and beautification works along all PGT cycling routes. The infrastructure is being cleaned, repainted, and upgraded. While such efforts are commendable, the same level of improvement should be carried out across the city. Not only along the designated international cycling route,” Londhe said.

Shubham Bhat, a resident of Pimple Nilakh, said, “I am not opposing these repair works and beautification at all. But we know we are only getting this due to the Pune Grand Tour event. If it was not taking place, what were we supposed to do? Also, not every area is being repaired, just the route of the Pune Grand Tour. The government is proving its efficiency and presence of funds only if it wants to. I don't think they want to take care of normal citizens like me. Because for the sake of us, the administration never shows this dedication.”