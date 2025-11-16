 Pune: Shocking Video Shows Bystanders Picking Up Cash Moments After Navale Bridge Tragedy | Watch
On Thursday evening, a container truck's brakes failed on the slope of Navale Bridge, and it rear-ended multiple vehicles as it kept moving

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 11:07 AM IST
article-image
Pune: A shocking video has been surfacing on social media since Friday, where it can be seen that some people are picking up money moments after the fatal accident, which shook the entire country on Thursday near Navale Bridge. A total of eight people have lost their lives, and over 20 people are reported to be injured. The accident was so severe that initially it was not even possible to identify the dead bodies.

Watch Video:

On Thursday evening, a container truck's brakes failed on the slope of Navale Bridge, and it rear-ended multiple vehicles as it kept moving. A CNG car was stuck with the container, and the car burst into flames. Five people were inside the car, two people in the truck, and one other person died due to burns and impact injuries. As the truck hit many vehicles, over 20 people were left seriously and minorly injured.

After the incident, the emergency response team in Pune started working on a war footing. But amidst this chaos, an unfortunate, inhumane thing happened at the accident spot. As some of the conscious citizens were helping people, as emergency response teams were yet to arrive, others had greedy minds.

article-image

As many people died and were injured in the accident, some money was scattered on the road near the accident spot. Some people started collecting the money desperately, as it wasn't the most inhumane thing they could do at this time. A video of this was shot and is currently going viral on social media.

Netizens have reacted sharply to this and have demanded action. “Humanity is lost" is the average response to this video. Pune authorities are busy preventing such future accidents and providing medical care to the injured people. They have not yet spoken about the video.

