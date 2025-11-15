 Speed Limit Halved, Heavy Vehicle Checks Tightened: Major Safety Overhaul At Pune's Navale Bridge After Fatal Crash
This comes after a horrific accident on the Navale Bridge on Thursday evening claimed eight lives

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 05:34 PM IST
Immediate steps have been initiated to curb the frequent accidents at the Navale Bridge in Pune, said Union Minister Murlidhar Mohol on Saturday during a review meeting with senior officials at the Pune Collectorate.

Senior officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Pune City Police, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), PMRDA and the RTO were present.

Mohol said after the discussion that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had directed authorities to implement both short-term and permanent solutions on priority.

These instructions have been given:

- To increase the number of speed guns on the stretch from three to six.

- Reduce the speed limit from 60 km/h to 30 km/h.

- Strict load checks for heavy vehicles.

- Technical inspection of brakes and vehicle fitness.

- Convert 32 km of roads into cement-concrete surface.

- No vehicles will be allowed to halt on the road.

- Encroachments around service roads to be cleared immediately.

- Lack of designated bus stops in the area will be addressed.

Additionally, addressing the media, Mohol said work on the elevated corridor will be expedited. The proposed Ring Road project from Jambhulwadi is under consideration as a permanent solution. Moreover, the steep gradient at Navale Bridge makes speed control difficult, and engineering consultants have been appointed to redesign problematic portions. Service roads will also be developed to streamline traffic. Regular Road Safety Committee meetings are mandatory.

This comes after a horrific accident on the Navale Bridge on Thursday evening claimed eight lives.

