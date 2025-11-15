 Pune: Former Union Minister Sharad Pawar Alleges NDA Won Bihar By Depositing ₹10,000 In Women’s Accounts Ahead Of Elections
IANSUpdated: Saturday, November 15, 2025, 08:30 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Former Union Minister Sharad Pawar Alleges NDA Won Bihar By Depositing ₹10,000 In Women’s Accounts Ahead Of Elections | Sourced

Pune: NCP(SP) President and former Union Minister and Maharashtra Chief Minister Sharad Pawar on Saturday said that the NDA won the Bihar Assembly elections because it deposited Rs 10,000 each into the accounts of women ahead of the polls.

"After the Bihar elections took place, I spoke with some people. I was told that women had taken voting into their hands in the Bihar elections. The manner in which women participated in voting in such large numbers might be the result of the scheme to deposit Rs 10,000 each into their accounts. Even in Maharashtra, money was distributed under the Ladki Bahin Yojana before the elections, meaning not that money was given for every vote, but it was given through schemes on behalf of the government," said Sharad Pawar during his interaction with reporters.

"Now the question is that if those in power take the position of distributing money in this manner before voting in future elections, it will shake people's faith in the electoral process. Should such a large-scale distribution of money be considered appropriate? Everyone should think about this. The Election Commission should also seriously consider this. Elections should be conducted in a clean and transparent manner," he remarked. He claimed that the disbursement of Rs 10,000 each to 75 lakh women before elections is a form of corruption.

Speaking about the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena election symbol, Pawar said, "This was an injustice to Shiv Sena, as the party is feeling its impact. The hearing in this matter has been postponed for the third time. We cannot speak about the judiciary. But what is visible is not right. I thank the Election Commission for removing the trumpet symbol." To a question on the alliance among the partners of the Maha Vikas Aghadi in local and civic body elections in Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar said, "These elections are fought as a party. On behalf of NCP(SP), we have decided that office bearers in those tehsils and districts should make decisions about contesting these elections."

