Pune Division Books 2.67 Lakh Ticketless Travellers In 7 Months, Collects Rs 15.57 Crore | File Photo

Pune Railway Division has fined more than 2.67 lakh passengers for travelling ticketless and recovered Rs 15.57 crore from them. The crackdown took place during the financial year 2025-26 between April and October.

Senior officials said the action is a part of Central Railway’s wider campaign to curb irregular travel across its network. Overall, Central Railway registered 23.76 lakh cases and collected ₹141.27 crore in penalties during the period, reflecting a substantial increase over the previous financial year. Officials said the special squad, supported by a 24×7 WhatsApp complaint number (7208819987), recovers an average of ₹1.19 lakh per day from passengers travelling without valid tickets in AC locals.

Hemant Bahera, Divisional Commercial Manager, said Pune Division has been conducting regular and systematic checks across passenger trains, express trains, and suburban services, which include fortress checks, ambush checks, station-level inspections, and mega drives to curb unauthorised travel.

“We urge passengers to travel with valid tickets and not enter different coaches with a general ticket. It is punishable and against the law. The special drives to stop ticketless passengers will continue in future. Passengers need to take proper tickets; otherwise, they could face legal consequences along with penalties,” he said.