Pune Land ‘Scam’: Woman Accused In ₹300 Crore Mundhwa Deal Asked To Record Statement Before Police

Police issue notices to Sheetal Tejwani in ₹300 crore Pune land deal case

Pune, Nov 14: Pune resident Sheetal Tejwani, an accused in the controversial Rs 300 crore land deal in the city, has been asked to appear before police to record her statement in the matter, an official said on Friday.

Scrapped Mundhwa Land Deal Involves Firm Linked to Ajit Pawar’s Son

The now scrapped deal, related to a 40-acre government plot in Pune's Mundhwa area, involves a private firm linked to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s son, Parth.

Tejwani Held Power of Attorney for Land Sold to Amadea Enterprises

Tejwani allegedly held the power of attorney for the land that was later sold to Parth Pawar’s company, Amadea Enterprises LLP.

Accused on the Run; Police Issue Notices

She is on the run after her name cropped up in the deal, which is now under investigation, and notices have been served to her seeking appearance before police.

FIR Names Multiple Accused Including Sub-Registrar

The accused named in the FIR lodged by the Inspector General of Registrar's office include Digvijay Patil (co-partner in Amadea Enterprises), Tejwani and sub-registrar R B Taru, who are facing charges of misappropriation and cheating.

Police Confirm Notices Served at Two Locations

A senior police officer said, "Notices have been served to Tejwani. A notice has been served at her office in Mumbai's Nariman Point area, while another was served at her residence in the Pimpri- Chinchwad area. She has been asked to record her statement in the case lodged against her."

