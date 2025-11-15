Pimpri-Chinchwad: 26 Booked For ₹33-Crore Illegal Sale Of Animal Husbandry Department Land Near Wakad | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Following the case of the unauthorised sale of government land in Mundhwa, yet another incident has come to light in Pune District involving the purchase and sale of 15 acres and 32 Gunthas (6.32 hectares) of government land belonging to the Maharashtra Animal Husbandry Department. The land is situated in Tathawade near Wakad.

It has been revealed that this land is owned by the Animal Husbandry Department, but the transaction was registered by attaching old 7/12 extracts and land records of the land. A case has been registered against 26 people, including the sub-registrar who registered the deed and those involved in the buying and selling of the land.

Police Case Against 26

Dr Amol Sharad Aher has filed a complaint in this regard at the Dapodi Police Station. Accordingly, a case has been registered against 26 people who sold the land. This includes the purchasers, Kapil Chhotam Fakir and Sayyed Faiyyaz Meer Azimuddin, and Joint Sub-Registrar Vidya Shankar Bade-Sangale. Dr Amol Aher is working as the in-charge farm manager at the Government Animal Breeding Centre in Tathawade.

According to police reports, the alleged unauthorised sale of 6 hectares and 32 Gunthas of land in Survey Number 20 in Tathawade came to light during an inspection by the Animal Husbandry Department earlier this month. The sellers claimed that the land was previously owned by Heramb Pandharinath Gupchup. However, the 7/12 extract of this land clearly states, "Possession by the Commissioner, Animal Husbandry, and Sale/Purchase Prohibited without prior Government Permission."

Despite this, the land was sold for ₹33 crore by attaching old 7/12 extracts. This land was purchased by Kapil Chhotam Fakir and Sayyed Faiyyaz Meer Azimuddin. The transaction took place on 9th January 2025, at the Sub-Registrar's office (Haveli 17) in Dapodi. The deed was registered by Joint Sub-Registrar Vidya Shankar Bade-Sangle.

Why Is This Deal Alleged To Be Illegal?

“As soon as the Animal Husbandry Department learnt about the sale and purchase deed of the land, they brought the matter to the attention of the Pune Divisional Commissioner, Dr Chandrakant Pulkundwar. The Divisional Commissioner instructed the Registration and Stamp Duty Department to investigate.

The complainant alleged in the FIR, saying, “In 2023, the alleged original landowner had executed a registered agreement for sale for the 15 acres of land in Tathawade. At the same time, a case was submitted to the Tehsildar to record the names of the legal heirs on the land. The Tehsildar, at that time, ruled that the land belonged to the Animal Husbandry Department. The landowner challenged the Tehsildar's ruling in the Bombay High Court. The court ruled in favour of the landowners in 2024 but noted that the Tehsildar had not followed the proper process.”

The complainant and the animal husbandry department further alleged that the high court did not issue any clear orders regarding the ownership rights of the land in its final judgement. Therefore, the name of the Animal Husbandry Department remained on the 7/12 extract. Following this, in January 2025, the landowner attached the 7/12 extracts from 2023 and proceeded with the deed registration in January. The Animal Husbandry Department noticed the transaction. The Animal Husbandry Department promptly lodged a complaint with the police to register a case of fraud against the sub-registrar and 26 others after they discovered the matter.

‘Investigation Ongoing’: Police

Complainant Amol Aher, the Farm Manager of the Government Breeding Centre in Tathawade, told the media, "The Animal Husbandry Department was not aware of the sale and purchase of the 6.32 hectares of land in Tathawade that belonged to the department. This incident came to light during the department's inspection. An application has been submitted to the Inspector General of Registration to cancel this transaction."

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Pimpri Division) Sachin Hire told the media, “We have registered a case of cheating and fraud at Dapodi Police Station. The land belonged to the Animal Husbandry Department, and the original owner, Heramb Gupchup, died in 1966. We have booked the descendants of Gupchup who sold the land, the sub-registrar from the Haveli 17 office, the buyers, and everyone involved. A total of 26 people have been booked. Senior Police Inspector Mahadev Koli, in charge of Dapodi Police Station, will be the investigation officer. On Monday, when the government offices reopen, we will raid the Haveli Sub Registrar's office 17.”