Pune Video: Deadly Container Crash At Navale Bridge Caught On Camera |

A video of the tragic accident at Pune’s Navale Bridge has been secured, where the out-of-control truck is seen being rammed into another truck and causing an immediate blast and following fire.

At least seven people died and over 20 people were injured in the accident. Reportedly, a container suffered brake failure, which collided with other vehicles, trapping a car between two trucks, which caused a fire that engulfed multiple vehicles.

Pune Video: Deadly Container Crash At Navale Bridge Caught On Camera pic.twitter.com/ukOErIbczr — Momentum News (@kshubhamjourno) November 13, 2025

Rushikesh Suwase, an eyewitness speaking to FPJ, said, “While I was heading towards home, I heard the sound of a collision and saw that the vehicles were under fire. A container had hit 9 to 10 vehicles, and people were shouting. The truck driver who got stuck in the incident was shouting out in pain while the CNG drum of the car stuck between the truck burst after the collision.”

Another eyewitness, Anuj Deshmukh Pandey, said, “We rushed for help, but it was not possible to stand there due to the fire. So we informed the fire department. It was too sad to see. It is a very dangerous bridge as we frequently witness accidents at this stretch.”

Narendra Hurmane, an ambulance driver who is giving servicing in the area, said, “In a month, at least two times we have been called for help. The administration needs to identify the loopholes, and accordingly, necessary steps should be taken.”

After visiting the accident spot, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said, “So far, 6 people have died and more than 15 have been injured. To confirm the dead bodies, the forensic team and another dedicated team have been deployed. The injured person has been shifted to different nearby hospitals and Sassoon Hospital. The identification of the bodies is not confirmed yet. Furthermore, the matter is under investigation.” And it is learnt that the container that rammed multiple vehicles was heavily loaded with iron beads

While the accidents have become a routine at the Navale Bridge, locals urged for a long-term measure. Sarang Navle, a local resident and eyewitness, said, “The administration needs to take concrete action. We have complained many times, but the administration closes its eyes. This is a very serious and brutal accident, but nothing new as it recurs now and then.”