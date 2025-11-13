 Uday Nirgudkar To Deliver Keynote At ‘Startups For Viksit Bharat’ Session In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
The event will be held from on Friday from 2.30pm to 4.30pm at Bajaj Bhavan, CMIA, Railway Station, MIDC, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, November 13, 2025, 10:50 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) and the Marathwada Chamber of Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) will jointly host an interactive session on “Startups for Viksit Bharat” on Friday. The keynote address will be delivered by eminent journalist, author, and thought leader Uday Nirgudkar.

The event will be held from 2.30pm to 4.30pm at Bajaj Bhavan, CMIA, Railway Station, MIDC, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

The session will focus on the role of entrepreneurship, leadership, and innovation in shaping India’s path towards becoming a developed nation. Nirgudkar will share insights on leadership, purpose, and innovation, emphasising how innovative thinking and youth-led initiatives can define India’s growth story.

MAGIC has invited all interested participants to attend the session and engage in the discussions on strengthening India’s startup ecosystem.

