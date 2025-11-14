 Jalgaon Airport Expansion On Cards Ahead Of Nashik Kumbh Mela
District Collector Rohan Ghuge recently inspected the airport premises and held discussions with Airport Director Harsh Tripathi regarding security, infrastructure and the need for upgradation.

Vijay PathakUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 01:02 AM IST
article-image
Jalgaon Airport Expansion On Cards Ahead Of Nashik Kumbh Mela | Representative Pic

With the upcoming Kumbh Mela in Nashik expected to draw a large number of devotees, plans are underway to expand the Jalgaon Airport to enhance air connectivity and provide better travel options for pilgrims.

During the inspection, Tripathi raised several key issues, including the need for a reliable water supply from the Municipal Corporation, proper street lighting, removal of road pillars near the airport, and the urgent requirement to expand the runway.

Ghuge said the Jalgaon Airport is a crucial hub for North Maharashtra’s development. He emphasised the importance of coordination among departments to ensure safe, convenient and expanded passenger services. He assured that the administration would take concrete steps towards improving the airport’s operational system, strengthening inter-departmental coordination, and providing better facilities to passengers.

In view of the Kumbh Mela, Ghuge also chaired a meeting with heads of various departments to review transport and infrastructure arrangements. The discussions covered railway services, highway conditions, and plans for enhanced air connectivity between Jalgaon and Nashik.

According to officials, Rs30 crore has been sanctioned for terminal expansion and other facilities at the airport. The upgraded terminal will be able to handle two large aircraft and one smaller plane simultaneously. The current runway, which measures 1,750 metres, will be extended to 2,500 metres to accommodate larger aircraft.

Presently, regular flights operate between Jalgaon and Pune, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and Goa. If IndiGo begins its proposed services, connectivity is expected to expand further to Delhi, Surat, Indore and Nagpur. Officials said such improvements would greatly benefit devotees visiting Nashik for the Kumbh Mela, as well as tourists travelling to nearby destinations such as Ajanta.

