 Jalgaon: Blow To Sharad Pawar As Loyalist Arun Gujarathi Joins Ajit Pawar's NCP
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneJalgaon: Blow To Sharad Pawar As Loyalist Arun Gujarathi Joins Ajit Pawar's NCP

Jalgaon: Blow To Sharad Pawar As Loyalist Arun Gujarathi Joins Ajit Pawar's NCP

The NCP entry ceremony was held in Mumbai on Tuesday evening in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Vijay PathakUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 03:42 PM IST
article-image
Jalgaon: Blow To Sharad Pawar As Loyalist Arun Gujarathi Joins Ajit Pawar's NCP |

Jalgaon: Former Speaker of the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha, loyal senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party, and a trusted colleague of Sharad Pawar, Arunbhai Gujarathi has left NCP (Sharad Pawar Faction) and joined the NCP led by Ajit Pawar.

This has come as a shock to the Sharad Pawar group. The NCP entry ceremony was held in Mumbai on Tuesday evening in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

News that Gujarathi is going to leave Sharad Pawar has been coming for the last few days. Arunbhai had denied this news, saying that he is an old colleague of Sharad Pawar.

However, Gujarathi's party workers were insistent that he would join Ajit Pawar's group. Gujarathi had earlier expressed the feeling that the work of the workers was not being done due to not being in power. He had to take this decision to maintain his hold on Chopda taluka. Speaking after joining the party, he admitted that he had become a sandwich between his good relations with Sharad Pawar and the insistence of the workers.

FPJ Shorts
India’s Deal Activity Hits $16.8 Billion In October, IPO Listings Peak
India’s Deal Activity Hits $16.8 Billion In October, IPO Listings Peak
Masik Shivaratri 2025: Date, Muhurat, Rituals And More
Masik Shivaratri 2025: Date, Muhurat, Rituals And More
Invited By Republican Leader, Netanyahu To Visit New York On Zohran Mamdani’s First Day as Mayor — But Can He Really Arrest Him?
Invited By Republican Leader, Netanyahu To Visit New York On Zohran Mamdani’s First Day as Mayor — But Can He Really Arrest Him?
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Holds ‘Jan Sunwai’ To Hear Public Grievances, Says Timely Redressal Of Citizens’ Issues Top Priority
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Holds ‘Jan Sunwai’ To Hear Public Grievances, Says Timely Redressal Of Citizens’ Issues Top Priority
Read Also
Jalgaon Collector Appeals To Farmers To Use Govt Procurement Centres For Fair Prices
article-image

Minister Manikrao Kokate, MLA Anil Patil, Narhari Zirwal, Dhananjay Munde, State Spokesperson Anand Paranjape, District President Sanjay Pawar, Raver Lok Sabha District President Umesh Nemad and a large number of district office bearers and workers were present at this entry ceremony. Arun Gujarathi's decision in the backdrop of the local self-government elections has shaken the Sharad Pawar group here.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra ATS Searches Thane, Pune Premises In Probe Linked To Arrested Engineer With Al-Qaeda...

Maharashtra ATS Searches Thane, Pune Premises In Probe Linked To Arrested Engineer With Al-Qaeda...

Pune Witnesses First Organ Donation By OCI Card Holder; ZTCC Ensures Successful Transplants

Pune Witnesses First Organ Donation By OCI Card Holder; ZTCC Ensures Successful Transplants

Pune University Faculty Dr Rajani Panchang Awarded Fulbright-Kalam Climate Fellowship 2025

Pune University Faculty Dr Rajani Panchang Awarded Fulbright-Kalam Climate Fellowship 2025

Central Railway's Bhusawal Division Collects Massive ₹51 Crore In Fines In 7 Months

Central Railway's Bhusawal Division Collects Massive ₹51 Crore In Fines In 7 Months

NCP & NCP-SP Will Not Reunite In Pune, But A Reunion Is Possible In Pimpri-Chinchwad

NCP & NCP-SP Will Not Reunite In Pune, But A Reunion Is Possible In Pimpri-Chinchwad