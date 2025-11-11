Jalgaon Collector Appeals To Farmers To Use Govt Procurement Centres For Fair Prices | Representative Pic

Though 13 procurement centres have been set up in Jalgaon district for purchasing moong, urid and soybean through NAFED as per the support rate fixed by the central government, District Collector Rohan Ghuge appealed to the farmers to take advantage of this procurement as per the support rate fixed by the central government while speaking at a press conference today.

The District Collector was giving information about the centers set up in the district for purchasing coarse grains and moong, urid and soybean in Jalgaon district. District Collector Rohan Ghuge said that the central government has fixed the base price for the purchase of moong at Rs 8768 per quintal, urad at Rs 7800 per quintal and soybean at Rs 5328 per quintal.

This purchase will be done at 13 centres in the district through NAFED, and more centres will be opened if needed. He said that this scheme is being implemented to ensure that farmers get a fair price for their produce.

He appealed to the farmers to go to the purchase center near their village to sell moong, urad and soybean and first register their crop. Also, a base price has been fixed for the purchase of coarse grains like hybrid jowar, maize and millet.

For this purpose, 18 procurement centers have been started in the district through the Marketing Federation. Your bulk grains should be taken to these centres for sale. The price for hybrid jowar has been fixed at Rs. 3699, maize at Rs. 2400, and millet at Rs. 2775 per quintal. District Collector Rohan Ghuge said that this scheme is being implemented to ensure fair prices for agricultural products.