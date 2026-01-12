‘Seats Kept Coming Loose’: Pune Family’s Ordeal On IndiGo Flight To Indore |

Early morning travel plans took an unexpected turn for a Pune family when an IndiGo flight reportedly had faulty seat cushions, drawing attention to passenger comfort and aircraft maintenance on domestic airlines.

The ordeal was reported on January 10 during IndiGo flight 6E-284, which departed from Pune to Indore at 5:15 am. Pankaj Rungta, a resident of Pune’s Wanowrie, said his wife and son were allotted seats where the cushions were unstable and repeatedly came loose during the flight.”

“We were travelling due to a medical emergency along with other relatives on the same flight. And had spent nearly ₹60,000 on air tickets. Though the journey was distressing and uncomfortable, as the condition of the seats was poorly maintained,” Rungta explained.

“Despite repeated complaints, the seats remained an issue for a long time. It clearly showed negligence in aircraft repairs,” Rungta said.

“After the cabin crew was informed multiple times during the flight, an airline staff member reportedly used a glue-like substance under the cushions to prevent them from coming off,” Rungta added. Though the problem did not affect overall flight safety, passengers continued to feel uneasy throughout the trip.

Responding to Rungta’s post on the social media platform X, IndiGo clarified, “The aircraft seats are designed with removable cushions attached using Velcro. This design allows easy removal for cleaning and maintenance. The airline stated that on rare occasions, cushions may come loose and need repositioning for better comfort.”

“Safety is paramount for us, and we assure you that the overall seat design ensures no compromise is made with safety requirements. Thank you for your kind understanding, and we look forward to welcoming you onboard again soon. ~Team IndiGo,” the airline added in the response.