Jalgaon: 21-Year-Old Woman Charred To Death, Husband Rescued From Burning Car After Collision |

A 21-year-old woman was burnt to death after a car caught fire following an accident on the Jalgaon–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar National Highway near Pahur on Monday afternoon. Her husband sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at Jalgaon Civil Hospital.

The incident occurred around 3pm when a Suzuki car hit another vehicle near Pahur, leading to a sudden blaze. Two people were in the car at the time — Sangram Jalamsingh More, a resident of Kulamkheda in Buldhana district, and his wife, Janhvi Sangram More.

According to police, Sangram was rescued from the burning vehicle during the operation and rushed to the Civil Hospital for treatment. However, Janhvi, who was trapped inside, could not be saved and was charred to death.

After the fire was brought under control, the police conducted a post-mortem examination at the Civil Hospital and handed over the body to the family. The Pahur police have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating the cause of the fire.